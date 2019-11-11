Daily gas flow boosts in Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan

11 November 2019 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan opens first textile trading house in USA
Business 10:21
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for development of modernization project
Tenders 9 November 11:58
JICA may provide $100 M for project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 9 November 08:58
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys heating cables via tender
Tenders 8 November 18:31
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 8 November 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 8 November 17:06
Latest
Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
Oil&Gas 11:02
Russian company to complete the Bushehr Nuclear Plant installations
Nuclear Program 11:02
Overhaul launched at Iran's Isfahan Oil Company
Business 11:01
Holcim Azerbaijan offers new solution for sustainable waste management
Business 11:00
Georgia to head Council of Europe Committee of Ministers
Georgia 10:50
Turkmen delegation attend ECO meeting
Turkmenistan 10:46
Iran continues enrichment in Fordow
Nuclear Program 10:38
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to buy electrical products
Tenders 10:36
Uzbekistan opens first textile trading house in USA
Business 10:21