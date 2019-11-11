Saipem, Daewoo E&C Co ink agreement for onshore projects

11 November 2019 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Saipem and South Korea’s Daewoo E&C Co. Ltd have signed a strategic agreement for cooperation on targeted worldwide opportunities in the onshore oil and gas industry, with specific emphasis on the LNG sector, Trend reports citing Saipem.

By combining both companies’ assets and expertise in engineering, procurement and construction of onshore facilities, the two companies will focus on specific prospects with the target of creating efficiency and value to their customers.

The strategic alliance enhances and capitalizes on complementarity and synergies across the whole EPC value chain and establishes a key player capable of delivering superior solutions in global LNG construction.

Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSIGHT, dedicated to conceptual design). Saipem is a global solution provider with distinctive skills and competences and high-tech assets, which it uses to identify solutions aimed at satisfying customer requirements. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries worldwide and has 32 thousand employees of 120 different nationalities.

Daewoo E&C has been a leader in the construction industry in South Korea since its founding in 1973. Daewoo E&C is recognized as a world-renowned global construction company, and aims to be a Global Top 20 by 2025.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers - army
Arab World 10 November 21:31
Italy eyes to finance several Turkmenistan’s industrial projects
Business 8 November 18:36
Turkmenistan, Italy hold talks at highest level
Turkmenistan 7 November 17:57
President: Turkmenistan focuses on investment ties with Italy
Business 7 November 16:38
Moscovici: No EU budget action against Italy for now
Europe 7 November 15:50
“Israfil Huseynov” vessel resumes work on Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 7 November 13:56
Latest
Iran starts placing concrete at Bushehr Atomic Plant's second unit reactor
Nuclear Program 12:38
Uzbekistan’s exchange rates for Nov. 12-18
Finance 12:27
Georgian wines tasting held in Japan
Business 12:20
S&P affirms Uzbekistan's Tashkent region rating at 'BB-'
Business 12:14
Equinor purchases own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran installing new machines to increase enrichment
Nuclear Program 12:12
Azerbaijan’s Azneft PU puts out tender to buy broadcast amplifiers
Tenders 11:51
Epsilon boosts gas flow in Uzbek field
Oil&Gas 11:38
Second biggest oil field discovered in Iran's history
Oil&Gas 11:26