ITOCHU acquires shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Co

ITOCHU Corporation has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Corporation, a U.S. based fence manufacturing and distribution company through its US arm, Trend reports citing ITOCHU.

Jamieson operates 1 chain link fence manufacturing plant in Arkansas and 24 distribution facilities across the Lower Midwest, the South and the Southeast in the United States, servicing the professional contractor market with a full range of fence supplies.



MASTER-HALCO Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU, operates 5 chain link fence manufacturing plants and 53 distribution facilities in North America.

Through this acquisition, ITOCHU aims to strengthen its fencing business in North America further, by pursuing the expected synergies between MASTER-HALCO and Jamison’s manufacturing and distribution platforms, improving customer services and expanding the selection of product offerings.

Moreover, ITOCHU plans to expand its business platform in North American building material industry through collaboration among our existing businesses; ALTA Forest Products LLC, a U.S. based manufacturer of wood fence board, CIPA Lumber Co., Ltd., a Canada based manufacturer of veneer, and PACIFIC WOODTECH CORPORATION, a U.S. based manufacturer of LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber).

