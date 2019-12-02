Georgia's share to increase during gas transit through Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2

Georgia plans to receive 1.1 billion cubic meters of fuel for gas transit from Azerbaijan via the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) by 2023, Trend reports citing the Georgian government.

At present, the country receives 5 percent of the total supply for gas transit from Azerbaijan to Turkey, that is, Georgia receives 300 million cubic meters of gas from 6 billion cubic meters.

“When 23 billion cubic meters of gas will be transported through the Southern Gas Corridor annually, Georgia will receive more than 1.1 billion cubic meters as a transit country,” the statement said.

In addition, by 2026, the volume of the transit may grow to 31 billion cubic meters of gas, which will increase the share of Georgia to 1.55 billion cubic meters of gas.

According to Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia, TANAP is an important project in terms of energy transportation, which is even more important for the transit function of Georgia.

As the head of government noted, the most important task for the government is rapid economic growth, new jobs and national security, and the TANAP project meets all these requirements.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP was held in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey on Nov. 30, 2019.

In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP's Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018, as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

