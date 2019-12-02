Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO

2 December 2019 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC and its allies plan to deepen oil cuts and have the deal in place so it runs at least until June 2020 as Saudi Arabia wants to deliver a positive surprise to the market before the listing of Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the talks said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The deal being discussed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, known as OPEC+, would be to add at least 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to existing cuts of 1.2 million bpd. The current deal runs to March.

“They (the Saudis) want to surprise the market,” one of the sources said.

Another two sources said the latest OPEC analysis, drawn up by OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB), showed a large oversupply and build up in inventories in the first half of 2020, if not additional cuts were made.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman heads to Vienna this week for his first OPEC meeting as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

The veteran oil official, known as a tough negotiator, wants to make ensure oil prices stay high enough during Aramco’s initial share offering (IPO), sources said.

The IPO will be priced on Dec. 5, the same day OPEC meets in Vienna. The OPEC+ grouping holds talks on Dec. 6.

Saudi officials, including Prince Abdulaziz, have insisted on stricter compliance with the current cuts, especially as countries such as Iraq and Nigeria have produced well above their quotas while Riyadh has cut more than demanded.

However, the Saudis are lobbying other producers to deepen cuts and have been signaling that they are ready to continue taking the biggest burden and to cut well in excess of their target.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for natural gas transportation
Oil&Gas 30 November 12:34
Capital Economics: OPEC to roll over its output cuts to late 2020
Oil&Gas 30 November 09:36
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 29 November 15:11
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 29 November 14:46
OPEC has limited scope for new round of cuts
Oil&Gas 29 November 10:38
128 Houthi prisoners released by Saudi-led coalition arrive in Yemen's capital
Arab World 29 November 01:59
Latest
Speaker: New challenges necessitate renewal of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Share of natural gas in electricity production up in Turkey in September 2019
Turkey 13:35
TANAP to deliver 4 bcm to Turkey between June, 2019 and June 2020
Oil&Gas 13:34
Tram line to be laid in Turkey's south
Turkey 13:29
Georgia's share to increase during gas transit through Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 13:28
German manufacturing contraction eases in November
Europe 13:26
Turkey's LPG imports from Russia down by over 70%
Turkey 13:20
Georgia's electricity imports decline
Oil&Gas 13:17