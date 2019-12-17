Iran's oil minister talks air pollution, switching from gasoline to CNG

17 December 2019 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.17

Trend:

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said that a comprehensive plan to battle air pollution in Iran should be implemented, adding that gasoline isn't the only source of air pollution, Trend reports via ILNA.

Speaking about the connection between pollution in Tehran and the low quality gasoline, the minister said that "according to the Environmental Organization report, the share of gasoline in Tehran's air pollution is not high.”

At the same time, he pointed out that non-standard motorcycles "have the most impact on urban air pollution in the country.

The oil minister said that the demand for CNG has increased after implementation of petrol reform plan, which is a valuable achievement.

Zangeneh also said that CNG consumption is also more affordable for the people than gasoline.

At the same time, he said that Iran has no plans to raise prices on diesel and CNG, following the "petrol reform".

"We want the price gap between CNG and gasoline to be high so that people will be more inclined to fuel their cars with CNG," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 1,000 kilometers of roads and railways to be laid in Iran
Transport 19:22
Sales volumes of Iran’s Khuzestan petrochemical company up by 30%
Business 19:10
Iran’s Oxin Steel Company beats annual export record
Business 18:54
Iran's steel industry needs a roadmap - Hormozgan Steel CEO
Business 18:50
Applications for investing in Iran’s Chabahar port grow 33%
Transport 18:37
Regional security session to be held tomorrow in Tehran
Iran 18:20
Latest
Over 1,000 kilometers of roads and railways to be laid in Iran
Transport 19:22
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Turkmenistan completing cotton harvesting campaign
Business 19:11
Sales volumes of Iran’s Khuzestan petrochemical company up by 30%
Business 19:10
Iran’s Oxin Steel Company beats annual export record
Business 18:54
Iran's steel industry needs a roadmap - Hormozgan Steel CEO
Business 18:50
Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op
Economy 18:43
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43
Expert talks Azerbaijan's potential to develop alternative energy sources
Commentary 18:40