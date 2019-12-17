Iran's oil minister talks air pollution, switching from gasoline to CNG

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.17

Trend:

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said that a comprehensive plan to battle air pollution in Iran should be implemented, adding that gasoline isn't the only source of air pollution, Trend reports via ILNA.

Speaking about the connection between pollution in Tehran and the low quality gasoline, the minister said that "according to the Environmental Organization report, the share of gasoline in Tehran's air pollution is not high.”

At the same time, he pointed out that non-standard motorcycles "have the most impact on urban air pollution in the country.

The oil minister said that the demand for CNG has increased after implementation of petrol reform plan, which is a valuable achievement.

Zangeneh also said that CNG consumption is also more affordable for the people than gasoline.

At the same time, he said that Iran has no plans to raise prices on diesel and CNG, following the "petrol reform".

"We want the price gap between CNG and gasoline to be high so that people will be more inclined to fuel their cars with CNG," he said.

