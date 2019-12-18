Turkmenistan supplies powerful electrical equipment to Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A ceremony was held in Torghundi city of the Afghanistan's Herat province to mark the transfer of high capacity electrical equipment from Turkmenistan for the needs of the Afghan economy, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV.

In particular, a transformer with a capacity of 125 megawatts and auxiliary equipment were delivered to Afghanistan.

This is important both for establishing a reliable energy supply in Afghanistan and for increasing the volume of electricity supplied by Turkmenistan.

In recent years, Afghanistan has been receiving electricity and liquefied gas from Turkmenistan at preferential prices.

A year ago, the border transmission line Rabatkashan-Kalainau was put into operation to supply Turkmen electricity to the northern regions of Afghanistan.

According to the Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan, the total amount of electricity produced in the country over the next seven years is planned to be increased to 33 billion kilowatt hours.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news