Azerbaijani State Oil Company opens new multifunctional complex in Georgia

A solemn opening ceremony of a new multifunctional complex of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC was held along the Tbilisi-Sebaki-Leselidze highway near Georgia’s Terkola town on Dec. 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR.

"SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava attended the ceremony," the message said.

Among the participants of the event were also other representatives of the Georgian government, SOCAR, the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia and the media representatives.

Director of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum Levan Giorgadze made an introductory speech. After the grand opening ceremony, the guests reviewed the complex.

Besides the filling station, the new multifunctional complex includes a children's entertainment area with slot machines, Way Mart cafe-market, Dunkin’ Donuts and Wendy's catering, GPC pharmacy and Khareba store. The devices for powering electric vehicles were also installed on the territory of the complex.

This is the third multifunctional complex of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum. The first complex is located in Urbnisi, the second one - in Rustavi.

SOCAR is aimed at rendering high-quality services to the customers of a network of filling stations in various countries.

