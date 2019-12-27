Oil edges up to three-month highs

27 December 2019 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on Friday to three-month highs after data showed U.S. crude inventories declined much more than expected and upbeat economic data and optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal improved investor sentiment, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude was up 31 cents at $68.23 a barrel at 10:47 a.m. CST (1647 GMT). West Texas Intermediate CLc1 was up 13 cents at $61.81 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20 to 441.4 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday. The inventory decline far exceeded the 1.7-million-barrel drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil hits three-month highs as strong U.S. consumer spending underpins growth hopes
Oil&Gas 10:54
OPEC+ is expected to adjust their oil output in line with demand
Oil&Gas 26 December 14:38
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 26 December 10:31
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 24
Oil&Gas 25 December 10:25
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 23
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:27
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 23 December 18:45
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to low-income families (PHOTO)
Society 20:47
Biggest industrial facility in Azerbaijan to expand varieties of metal products
Business 20:47
Iran's relations with China suffer because of FATF-related issue
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center to buy insurance for clients via tender
Tenders 20:33
Shares of two petrochemical companies to be offered at Tehran Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 20:25
Azerbaijani Zagatala Broiler company to increase export of chicken meat
Business 20:25
Azerbaijan’s Nabucco Architecture & Construction company completes big facility in Baku
Construction 20:16
Azerbaijan’s Sabirabad cannery increases pomegranate juice production
Business 20:16
Iran's non-oil exports surpass $30B
Business 20:15