Baku discusses implementation of pilot projects in energy sector (PHOTO)

29 December 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The second meeting of the commission on the implementation of pilot projects in the field of using renewable energy sources was held in Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

This commission was created upon the president’s order dated December 5, 2019, "On measures for the implementation of pilot projects in the field of using renewable energy sources".

The reports of working groups were heard, as well as the issues of allocation of land plots for the implementation of pilot projects, provision the investors with state guarantees and economic evaluation of projects were discussed at the meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

"The preliminary proposals for strengthening the network and integration were considered,” the ministry said. “The views on legal and institutional issues were exchanged. The detailed information about international consulting companies which received an offer to participate in the projects was also given."

Shahbazov stressed that the president’s instructions to expand the use of renewable energy create opportunities for the development of the country's energy sector in accordance with current trends and attracting foreign investments in the non-oil sector.

The minister shared the opinion on the conducted work and gave instructions to the working groups.

In conclusion, the working group was recommended to expedite the implementation of measures to develop the relevant proposals of the commission for submission to the president within the period stipulated upon the order.

Seven working groups, which consist of representatives of the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Justice, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishig OJSC, the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee on Property Issues, the Tax Service and the Central Bank, currently operate within these structures to execute the president’s order.

