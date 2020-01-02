Uzbekistan obtains gas flow of 750,000 cubic meters daily at 2 wells in Talimarzhan field

2 January 2020 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Heads of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for co-op
Business 09:44
Secretary of State Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip to focus on Iraq
US 1 January 22:56
Uzbekistan’s FEZ Navoi to expand exports by reducing costs
Business 31 December 2019 10:30
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors starts selling cars in new color
Business 30 December 2019 19:54
Italians to build plant in Uzbekistan for 25M euros
Business 30 December 2019 17:02
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 30 December 2019 16:50
Latest
Over 192,000 Russian tourists visit Turkey in November 2019
Turkey 10:35
Kazakhstan raises excise tax on gasoline
Finance 10:34
Prices on agricultural products in Iran remain high
Business 10:05
Iran's government to aid finances to automakers in Kerman Province
Business 09:51
Heads of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for co-op
Business 09:44
Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan
Construction 09:32
Turkey's foreign trade turnover exceeded $33B in November 2019
Turkey 09:30
Waste-based bioelectric power station to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 09:30
Over 21,000 tons of shrimp harvested in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 09:28