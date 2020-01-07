Oil market to be in small deficit in 2020

7 January 2020 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Expert talks base oil price in Azerbaijan’s state budget in 2020
Finance 15:15
How 2019 ended for commodity prices?
Oil&Gas 11:52
Oil skids 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption
Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijani oil prices increase following New Year
Oil&Gas 10:54
Oil surges again as Iran, Trump trade threats
Oil&Gas 6 January 10:49
Iranian general’s death adds high degree of uncertainty to oil market
Oil&Gas 4 January 11:55
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender to buy tubing
Tenders 16:54
Turkey increases export to Developing-8 countries
Turkey 16:50
Another platform of Iran’s South Pars gas field commissioned
Business 16:48
Alfa-Laval company modernizes oil filtering equipment at Iran’s Isfahan oil refinery
Oil&Gas 16:42
Kazakhstan approves petroleum products list prohibited for export outside EAEU
Oil&Gas 16:31
President llham Aliyev appoints chairman of Azerishiq OJSC
Politics 16:17
Irans Energy Exchange discloses recent petroleum product sales
Oil&Gas 16:04
Irish unemployment rate unchanged at 4.8% in December
Europe 15:58
Israel's 2019 fiscal deficit 3.7% of GDP
Israel 15:57