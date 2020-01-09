Ashgabat plans large-scale work to modernize energy system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has been familiarized with the planned work to modernize the energy system of the country’s capital, Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

As reported, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Charymyrat Purchekov has presented proposals on bringing the energy supply system of the country to a new level, in order to increase its reliability and meet the growing energy supply needs, taking into account the facilities under construction in the capital.

The Turkmen president noted the need to envisage creation of autonomous energy systems, the report said. It was also emphasized that in terms of energy resources, Turkmenistan is one of the richest countries, and the electricity production worldwide is considered one of the most profitable spheres.

In 2018, the population of Ashgabat exceeded one million people, due to the territorial expansion of the borders of the city. According to the 1995 census, the population of the city was 604,700 people.

A ring power system is planned to be created in the country to ensure uninterrupted power supply for consumers of Turkmenistan.

Earlier it was reported that the total volume of electricity generated in Turkmenistan is planned to be increased up to 33 billion kilowatt-hours by 2024, which is 27.2 percent more compared to the plans for 2018.

Turkmenistan sells electricity to Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Ashgabat also reviews the prospects for supplying electricity to the markets of the Caucasian, South Asian and other Central Asian countries.

