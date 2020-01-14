SOCAR: Technically we’re able to supply oil to parties wishing to buy it

14 January 2020 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Technically we are able to supply both Azerbaijani oil and oil from other countries to parties wishing to buy it, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, told Trend.

He was answering a question about readiness to supply oil to Belarus.

“Negotiations were held on this issue. Technically, we can supply both Azerbaijani oil and oil from other countries to parties wishing to buy. But so far there is nothing concrete,” Ahmadov said.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Krutoi told reporters that Belarus has sent proposals to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Poland, Baltic countries and Kazakhstan for oil supply.

“All possible options are being looked into. We've sent the relevant commercial offers. All the commercial departments of our refineries, of Belarusian Oil Company conduct negotiations virtually every day. I think we will be able to secure alternative ways of delivering specific oil soon,” Dmitry Krutoi added. “All possible countries, including Ukraine, Poland, Baltic states, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan. We are working on it.”

---

