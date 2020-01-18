Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 13-17

18 January 2020 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $67.7 per barrel on Jan. 13-17, or $1.81 less than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $68.12 per barrel, while the lowest price was $66.93 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $61.13 per barrel, which is $2.01 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $59.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $58.33 per barrel on Jan. 13-17.

Average price of Brent Dated was $67.86 per barrel on Jan. 13-17 or $4.43 less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $64.54 per barrel and the lowest price was $63.43 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan sees a lot of potential for security, defense cooperation with France
Politics 14:00
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan seeking cooperation, not competition in energy sphere
Politics 13:22
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community should redouble efforts for soonest resolution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:16
Azerbaijan leading in trade facilitation ranking
Business 13:04
Azerbaijan CEC holds seminar for members of expert group (PHOTO)
Politics 12:42
CEC: Azerbaijan creates equal conditions for all candidates
Politics 12:14
Latest
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan sees a lot of potential for security, defense cooperation with France
Politics 14:00
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan seeking cooperation, not competition in energy sphere
Politics 13:22
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community should redouble efforts for soonest resolution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:16
Azerbaijan leading in trade facilitation ranking
Business 13:04
Kazakh Bek Air to appeal against Air Operator Certificate suspension in court
Kazakhstan 13:03
Japan to provide consulting services for Turkmen gas-to-gasoline plant
Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan’s national maritime company to buy accumulators via tender
Tenders 12:42
Azerbaijan CEC holds seminar for members of expert group (PHOTO)
Politics 12:42
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to purchase pumps
Tenders 12:24