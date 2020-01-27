Georgia to host Energy Week

27 January 2020 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Energy Week Georgia 2020 will open in Georgia on January 28, 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

This international investment forum will be opened by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava.

The Energy Week Georgia 2020 will bring together such energy companies as Total Eren (France), Acciona Energia (Spain), NBT AS (Norway), Çalık Enerji (Turkey), Masdar (United Arab Emirates), Scatec Solar (Norway), Grupo Cobra (Spain), GS E&C (South Korea) and others​.

The opening ceremony of Georgia Energy Week 2020 to be held at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace Hotel will also be attended by Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the Caucasus.

The event is organized by the consulting company Invest in Network, which is headquartered in the UK and is engaged in provision of energy consulting services in emerging markets.

Within the framework of Energy Week, the participants will discuss the challenges in the energy sector of Georgia, decisions made to strengthen the country's energy security, development of renewable energy sources, energy sector reforms and major investment projects.

Issues of strengthening international cooperation in the energy sector will be also on the event agenda.

