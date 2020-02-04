Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company reconstructing substations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy is carrying out reconstruction in accordance with the rehabilitation program at 220-kilovolt substations and 110-kilovolt substations, which play an important role in energy supply to Baku city and the Absheron peninsula, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy OJSC.

The 220-kilovolt Mushfig substation in Badamdar settlement of Sabail district and the 110-kilovolt Zabrat substation in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district were reconstructed and commissioned.

The 110-kilovolt "Eighth Kilometer" substation, which has been in operation since 1968 and the 110-kilovolt Sulfanol substation in Sumgayit city, which has been in operation since 1976, were reconstructed.

The 110-kilovolt Dubendi substation of the open type, after the appropriate work, operates as a substation of the closed type. As the substation was built in 1953, its service life expired long ago.

The 220-kilovolt "Khirdalan" substation, which has been in operation since 1953, the 110-kilovolt "Ahmadli" substation, which has been in operation since 1968, the 110-kilovolt "Mashtaga" substation, which has been in operation since 1949, are being overhauled.

“Control centers equipped with relay protection, automation and control systems are being built at all substations,” the message said. “As a result of the conducted work, the power shortage will be eliminated and reliable operation of the equipment will be ensured.”

The reconstruction of substations is extremely important to prevent accidents, redirect load from one substation to another in emergency mode, eliminate losses and provide consumers with better electric power.

The work is carried out in a special mode, providing consumers with uninterrupted energy supply.

Azerenergy OJSC is reconstructing about 20 substations. It is replacing equipment and transformers with more powerful ones.

