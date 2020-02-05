Number of renewable energy power plants in Iran revealed

5 February 2020 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran discloses production volume in agricultural sector
Business 19:10
Iran's South Oil fields to be developed by Iranian companies
Oil&Gas 18:44
Iran to commission waste-to-energy plant in Nowshahr county
Oil&Gas 17:52
Volume of Iran's crude oil production disclosed
Oil&Gas 17:00
Iranian official: European side unwilling to use mechanism to resolve nuclear disputes over JCPOA
Iran 16:55
Iran manufactures first domestic manual defibrillator
Business 16:08
Latest
Price of sugar may decrease in Georgia
Business 19:12
Iran discloses production volume in agricultural sector
Business 19:10
Iran's South Oil fields to be developed by Iranian companies
Oil&Gas 18:44
Digitalization ranks second in SOCAR’s strategic development plan
Oil&Gas 18:39
What highways will open this year in Azerbaijan?
Construction 18:29
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals foreign exchange reserves
Finance 18:24
Kazakhstan may launch One Web satellites assembling
ICT 18:13
VTB Capital: Azerbaijan's sovereign bonds - among most attractive
Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Connect company changes billing period for internet services
ICT 17:54