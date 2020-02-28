Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria

Oil&Gas 28 February 2020 16:36 (UTC+04:00)
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of butene
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of butene
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads
Uzbek-Indian seed-growing enterprise to be established in Uzbekistan
Uzbek-Indian seed-growing enterprise to be established in Uzbekistan
Latest
Presenting one of highest papal awards to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva is victory of Azerbaijani multiculturalism: Russian MP Politics 18:06
UAE interested in developing Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Oil&Gas 17:59
Georgia suspends freight transportation to Italy and Iran amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 17:58
Cargo transshipment volume via Turkish Karabiga port revealed Turkey 17:54
Volume of diesel fuel transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 17:53
Coronavirus hotline created in Azerbaijan Society 17:52
Money supply in Azerbaijan increases Finance 17:52
Gaffney, Cline & Associates analyzes new geophysical data in Turkmen part of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 17:49
Azerbaijani energy minister talks last project within Southern Gas Corridor in 2020 Economy 17:45
Bulgaria approves draft labor migration agreement with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 17:40
Kazakh president says current coronavirus situation 'alarming' Kazakhstan 17:34
Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport to increase number of passengers Transport 17:29
Turkmen deputy prime minister expected to to visit Qatar Turkmenistan 17:18
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers holding briefing on COVID-19 Society 17:17
Official talks about possible quarantine of entire Iranian cities due to coronavirus Iran 17:04
Member of Tehran City Council: up to 15,000 people might be infected with coronavirus in Iran Iran 16:50
Iran sees little success battling coronavirus; disease continues to spread Iran 16:47
Coronavirus outbreak 'getting bigger' after Nigeria case - WHO Europe 16:42
Executive director talks on expansion prospects of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16:36
CNPC investments value in Turkmenistan's Bagtyyarlyk contract area revealed Oil&Gas 16:32
IGB’s Commercial Operation Date announced Oil&Gas 16:31
More Georgian villages to enjoy special financial benefits Business 16:27
Kazakh KazMunayGas subsidiaries sign various agreement to substitute import Oil&Gas 16:17
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of butene Tenders 16:17
EBRD to finance construction, reconstruction of Uzbek roads Construction 16:14
OPEC leaning towards larger oil cuts as virus hits prices, demand Oil&Gas 16:10
14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player wins Aeroflot Open 2020 International Festival in Moscow Society 16:06
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Gulluk revealed Turkey 16:04
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish ports by Moroccan vessels in January disclosed Turkey 16:01
Volume of bentonite transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16:00
Turkish ministry on amount of aviation fuel transported via Turkey's ports Turkey 15:55
Turkey sees growth in number of tourists from Kazakhstan Turkey 15:52
Uzbek-Indian seed-growing enterprise to be established in Uzbekistan Business 15:49
Elmar Gasimov meets with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (PHOTO) Society 15:48
U.S. asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues as coronavirus spreads in neighboring countries US 15:46
Turkey - Azerbaijan trade turnover increases Turkey 15:46
Geneva car show canceled due to corona woes Europe 15:43
BSTDB transfers funds to SOCAR AQS for purchasing production equipment Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkey discloses cargo transshipment via Port of Samsun Turkey 15:39
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy talks co-op with foreign companies Oil&Gas 15:32
Volume of phosphoric acid transshipment via Turkish ports in January 2020 revealed Turkey 15:28
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone Russia 15:25
Aramco secures unconditional EU okay for $69 billion SABIC deal Arab World 15:23
Volume of cargo transshipped from Spain via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:23
Implementing Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway project to raise Azerbaijan’s export potential Economy 15:20
Volumes of cargo transshipment via Turkish port of Bandirma revealed Turkey 15:15
Iran to facilitate export of goods via Khorasan Razavi borders Business 15:15
Volume of cargo transshipped from Lithuania through Turkish ports publicized Turkey 15:11
Turkey discloses volumes of benzene transhipment through its ports in Jan. 2020 Turkey 15:09
Effect of large-scale reforms on energy sector of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:05
Number of vehicles in Turkey significantly increases Turkey 15:03
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia Georgia 14:59
Operational Headquarters records 1st coronavirus infection case in Azerbaijan Society 14:58
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 34 Iran 14:54
Deadline for construction wrap up in Baku's New Gunashli settlement disclosed Economy 14:48
Uzbekistan, US Interpol discuss creating channel for direct information exchange ICT 14:48
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases Turkey 14:44
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about plans, prospects for ICT development Economy 14:40
Georgian economy up in January Business 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 14:32
Number of Azerbaijani startups operating in Silicon Valley revealed ICT 14:29
Transport corridors to allow Azerbaijan meet needs of emerging hydrocarbon markets Business 14:25
IAP's funding by European Commission under specific programs could be explored Oil&Gas 14:18
SOFAZ unveils budget revenues, expenditures Oil&Gas 14:12
Microsoft Azerbaijan GM talks Windows OS vulnerabilities in Azerbaijan ICT 14:11
Eni sees decline in natural gas sales Oil&Gas 14:09
Eni boosts oil and natural gas production Oil&Gas 14:01
Kazakh-Chinese oil and gas company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 13:54
Volumes of fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Business 13:49
Kazakhstan significantly increases export of goods to Turkmenistan Business 13:31
Turkey to supply modern weapons and military equipment to Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Natia Turnava: Close Georgian-Azerbaijani relations contribute to development of joint projects Business 13:20
EasyJet to cancel flights as coronavirus hits demand Europe 13:14
Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected Arab World 13:14
EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib Europe 13:12
NATO envoys to meet to discuss Syria at Turkey's request Turkey 13:10
Azerbaijan - Russia trade turnover increases Business 13:10
TRACECA IGC prepares events to develop co-op with its member countries Transport 13:02
Turkmenistan offers oil & gas companies to develop Caspian Sea national sector Oil&Gas 12:56
Coronavirus test of four Iranian MPs positive Iran 12:54
Iran to assign funds to prevent coronavirus in schools Iran 12:53
California regulator proposes record $2.14 billion fine on PG&E over wildfires US 12:48
Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus Israel 12:47
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 12:44
Аshgabat, Kabul host joint business forum Business 12:43
Monthly auction to be held on Balkan Gas Hub trading platform Oil&Gas 12:41
Be prepared for flight to "Kinderland" city Economy 12:20
Turkey sees increase in export of textile raw materials to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:14
Trade volume between Belarus, Uzbekistan increases Business 12:13
Azerbaijan to commission new border crossing points Construction 12:08
Russia’s Transneft finishes paying damages to Kazakh companies for spoiled oil Oil&Gas 11:47
President Ilham Aliyev attends Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
Azerbaijani president attends opening of underground pedestrian crossing (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
Value of unemployment insurance payments in Azerbaijan revealed Economy 11:43
Azerbaijan has wide opportunities for applying financial technologies Economy 11:40
Russian company to help Uzbekistan to explore potential of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 11:35
5th generation combat aircraft to ensure superiority of Azerbaijan over Armenia in airspace Politics 11:22
Saudi Arabia suspends visas issuance to Kazakh citizens amid coronavirus spread Tourism 11:14
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs, Turkish SMEs Development Organization sign plan of joint activities (PHOTO) Economy 11:09
Russian expert: Southern Gas Corridor project allows Azerbaijan to diversify its gas markets Oil&Gas 11:00
All news