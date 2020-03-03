Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill

Oil&Gas 3 March 2020 21:38 (UTC+04:00)
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

North Sea Brent closed at about $56 per barrel in London on 12 February, which represents a fall of 17 percent since 6 January and it is of course a matter of serious concern for OPEC and non-OPEC countries, which are often very dependent on oil revenues and on oil prices, Francis Perrin, Senior Fellow at the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS, Rabat) and at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS, Paris), told Trend.

He noted that on 6 December 2019 OPEC countries (14 states) and 10 non-OPEC countries (this coalition is often named OPEC+ by the media) had decided to increase by 500,000 barrels per day to 1.7 million b/d their production cuts from 1 January 2020.

"Several countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, said that they would continue to apply additional voluntary contributions of 400,000 b/d. If we add these commitments total production cuts would reach 2.1 million b/d since 1 January 2019. These decisions were taken at the end of 2018 and at the end of 2019 before the coronavirus infection, which led to a significant fall in oil prices due to the negative impacts on China's oil consumption and imports and to this country's weight on the world oil market. China is the second-largest oil consumer and the largest importer," said the expert.

Perrin said that the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) recommends to extend until the end of 2020 the production cuts described above and to reduce further OPEC+'s production until the end of the second quarter of this year.

"These two recommendations are supported by the President of the OPEC Conference, Mohamed Arkab, who is Algeria's Energy Minister. Mr. Arkab stressed that ''the situation is clear; it requires corrective action in the interest of all''. The first recommendation will very probably be easy to implement but it will not be the case for the second one as shown by the difficult discussions within the JTC over three days on 4-6 February and the reluctance of Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, to further reduce its output. Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, is willing to cut its production but it is clearly not a done deal. Any decision will require a meeting of the OPEC's ministerial Conference and an OPEC/non-OPEC meeting. An extraordinary meeting of the Conference should take place on 5 March and an OPEC/non-OPEC meeting on 6 March, as decided in December 2019. It remains to be seen if it is possible for all these countries to meet before the beginning of March," the expert explained.

He pointed out that the coronavirus crisis is a strong bearish factor on oil markets but it remains a short-term factor.

"It is the reason why the JTC is recommending a further production cut until the end of the second quarter of 2020 only. China's economy will rebound after the end of this crisis and it will then have a bullish impact on this country's oil consumption and imports. It is not a medium-term or long-term challenge for OPEC as the rise of the United States' oil production, a trend which began 12 years ago. The coronavirus issue is a matter of months, some months or several months, not of years. But, in a short-term period, it constitutes a significant threat for OPEC and non-OPEC producers," said Perrin.

UK-based Capital Economics research and consulting company maintains its view that OPEC+ will extend its current output quotas until the end of this year to support prices.

"In fact, OPEC+ production will probably be lower this year than previously thought as the recent blockade of Libya’s oil ports by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has already forced Libyan output to be slashed by around 1m bpd. Admittedly, Brazil and Norway will still ramp up output, but we also think that growth in US supply will slow owing to reduced capital investment. All told, our current estimate is that global production will grow from 100.5m bpd in 2019 to 100.7m in 2020 and it could be even lower if OPEC+ enact deeper output cuts, as hinted recently by some members," said the company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
SOFAZ opens tender to attract services related to IT equipment
SOFAZ opens tender to attract services related to IT equipment
Azerbaijan’s alternative energy company talks about prospects for development of new systems
Azerbaijan’s alternative energy company talks about prospects for development of new systems
Sika Azerbaijan company discloses production plans for 2020
Sika Azerbaijan company discloses production plans for 2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Togo court confirms President Gnassingbe's landslide electoral victory Other News 22:34
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill Oil&Gas 21:38
Exxon Mobil calls for tighter methane regulations Oil&Gas 21:35
Azerbaijan’s alternative energy company talks about prospects for development of new systems Economy 20:46
Sika Azerbaijan company discloses production plans for 2020 Business 20:25
Mysilo-Azerbaijan company talks about construction of facilities in Baku and districts Economy 20:18
Crude lifting down from CPC Marine Terminal Oil&Gas 20:10
Exxonmobil names four requirements to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 20:01
Clinker production to increase in Azerbaijan Economy 20:00
Currency structure of SOFAZ’s portfolio has favorable forecasts Finance 20:00
Azerbaijan capable of withstanding even most critical oil prices Finance 19:40
CNPC talks on oil and gas deliveries to Hubei Oil&Gas 19:31
Integration Committee of Iran's Parliament to approve budget bill Iran 19:31
Iran's authorities to support small businesses over coronavirus outbreak Finance 19:23
Additional funds allocated to build logistics center in Turkey Turkey 19:11
Head of Iran's emergency medical services tested positive for coronavirus Iran 19:11
Turkmen Ministry names contractor to build administrative building of research seismic engineering institute Construction 19:10
Iran's Ardabil Province handicrafts export triples Business 18:57
Eurogas speaks for ensuring serious framework for decarbonisation of gas Oil&Gas 18:43
Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Shamkirchay water treatment facility (PHOTO) Politics 18:29
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway Politics 18:27
Kazakhstan, Belarus to cooperate in regulation of trade, public catering Business 18:21
Next job opportunity for youth from Azercell (PHOTO) Economy 18:21
Operational Headquarters: No coronavirus infection observed in Azerbaijani educational institutions Society 18:20
Coronavirus spread significantly affects tourism industry in Georgia Tourism 18:10
Azerbaijani president arrives in Shamkir district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 17:54
Turkey’s Arar Petrol A.S. company to expand oil, gas exploration zone Turkey 17:53
Uzbekistan significantly decreases sugar imports Business 17:48
Dynamics of coronavirus effect on China’s oil demand Oil&Gas 17:44
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company announces tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 17:43
Prices of some petroleum products increase in Kazakhstan Business 17:39
Number of mortgage loans issued via state line increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:35
Azerbaijan's SOBSAN factory talks plans to produce new decorative wallpaper Business 17:26
Value of kiwi exports from Iran's Mazandaran province revealed Business 17:22
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Poultry Farming to increase export Business 17:20
Georgia, Qatar interested in cooperation in transport sector Transport 17:19
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Goranboy District Central Hospital (PHOTO) Politics 17:17
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers: Some types of fuel, kerosene exempted from import customs duties Oil&Gas 17:10
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries World 17:04
Iran completes water management and electricity projects in six provinces Oil&Gas 17:02
Turkmenistan reveals forecasted wheat harvest volume Business 16:57
Universal Bank of Uzbekistan issues additional shares Finance 16:49
Iran reveals number of companies interested in investing in Chabahar Port Transport 16:44
Preliminary results of ‘Future - Insurance’ program summed up in Azerbaijan Economy 16:44
Turkey to co-op with Azerbaijan in hazelnut export Turkey 16:42
Iran to complete a number of electricity and water management projects by late March Oil&Gas 16:40
Armenia extends restrictions on border with Iran Armenia 16:36
Which transport was most popular for visits to Turkey in Jan. 2020? Turkey 16:30
Train tickets canceled in Iran due to coronavirus spread Iran 16:30
Chevron expects production growth from 2019 to 2024 Oil&Gas 16:26
Samsung remains most used mobile device brand in Azerbaijan ICT 16:25
Chevron talks on impact of coronavirus on its operation Oil&Gas 16:22
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev visited Goranboy branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 16:16
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey in Jan. 2020 revealed Turkey 16:15
Demand for foreign investments expected to increase in Azerbaijan Economy 16:13
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan Economy 16:12
PROKON launches new office in Turkey's Ankara Economy 16:01
Ryanair, IAG bosses see travel demand returning for summer Europe 15:55
Deputy chairman of Turkmen state concern appointed Oil&Gas 15:54
Kuwait oil minister says optimistic on outcome of OPEC meetings Arab World 15:51
Azerbaijan's alternative energy potential quite high - Russian expert Economy 15:48
Georgia's fruit exports increase in January Business 15:45
Head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce: Better days ahead for Iran-China trade Business 15:39
UK PM Johnson says army ready to step in if coronavirus escalates Europe 15:38
Death toll from coronavirus increases in Iran Iran 15:38
BMW says coronavirus hit China sales but sticks to 2020 global target Europe 15:27
Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank to take measures to digitalize its activities ICT 15:26
Uzbekistan to bring citizens back from South Korea amid coronavirus spread Transport 15:24
Work is complete on Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 15:24
Uzbekistan reveals number of violations committed by oil depots Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan to increase tobacco production Business 15:16
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway (PHOTO) Politics 15:15
Armenia to collapse if it closes all state boundaries: Russian expert Politics 15:14
OPEC ministers gather in Vienna as coronavirus hits demand Oil&Gas 15:13
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 14:57
Saudi Arabia: welcome to the world of gas Commentary 14:57
Azerbaijani president arrives in Goranboy district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Disinfection work once again carried out at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Economy 14:54
Fares increase at Tehran subway Iran 14:54
23 MPs are infected with coronavirus in Iran Iran 14:48
TOP-10 state non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 14:42
Digitalization in Turkmenistan fosters transition to fourth industrial revolution ICT 14:38
Car production declines in Iran Business 14:36
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender for design, turnkey construction of plant Tenders 14:30
Leader on OS market in Azerbaijan determined ICT 14:27
Russian authorities restrict entry for Karabakh separatists to Russia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:17
Azerbaijan's leading PASHA Insurance company discloses results of activity for Jan. 2020 Economy 14:15
AzerGold announces tender on purchase of materials Tenders 14:15
Beijing to quarantine travelers from South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy Other News 14:11
Germany reports 31 new coronavirus infections Europe 14:01
EBRD president to visit Uzbekistan Business 13:54
Iranian currency rates for March 3 Business 13:53
Azerbaijani oil prices up Economy 13:39
Irish low-cost airline cancels flights from Georgia to Italy due to coronavirus Transport 13:36
OSCE to hold monitoring on line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:35
AZAL starts to carry out disinfection (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:27
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover drops Turkey 13:23
Exploration work for identification of gold fields underway in Kazakhstan Business 12:59
Turkish hospital opens tender to buy polysomnography devices Turkey 12:57
All news