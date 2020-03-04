Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry

Oil&Gas 4 March 2020 09:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is a country with high potential for the development of renewable energy, Director of the Energy Efficiency and Ecology Department of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Alasgar Hasanov told Trend.

Thus, the potential capacity of renewable energy sources, which are economically viable and technically available in Azerbaijan, is estimated at 26,940 megawatts, including 3,000 megawatts of wind energy, 23,040 megawatts of solar energy, 380 megawatts of bioenergy and 520 megawatts of mountain river hydropower, the department director added.

Hasanov said that the total production capacity of power plants in terms of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 7,556 megawatts, including 1,276 megawatts of major hydropower plants, which is equivalent to 17 percent of the total capacity.

"Electricity generated in Azerbaijan last year amounted to 26.1 billion kilowatt hours, 1.9 billion kilowatt hours of which accounted for renewable energy sources," the department director noted.

Some 105.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity were generated for 2019 by wind power plants, and 44.2 million kilowatt hours at solar power plants, while 195.9 million kilowatt hours were generated at the solid domestic waste incineration plant, Hasanov added.

"Electricity generated from renewable sources amounted to 7.3 percent of the total production volume," said the department director. "Some 53.6 million kilowatt hours were generated at small hydropower plants (with total capacity of 25.3 megawatts). Electricity generated from renewable sources, excluding major hydropower plants, last year amounted to 1.5 percent of the total electricity production in the amount of 399.1 million kilowatt hours. The figures show that although Azerbaijan has rich wind and solar energy potential, the results achieved in this area are insufficient."

At the same time, Hasanov noted that most of the work done was carried out through public investment.

"The main goal is to create favorable investment environment for attracting business entities into the development of the renewable energy industry," the department director added. "To this end, the first steps are being taken to improve the legislative framework. Azerbaijan’s draft law "On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity" has been developed, which is currently at the consideration stage. At the same time, close cooperation was established with foreign companies, and negotiations began on the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan."

"As a result of negotiations and deliberate selection from the proposals of the companies on Jan. 9 this year, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers signed executive agreements between the Energy Ministry and the companies of ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia and Masdar of the UAE with the aim of implementing test projects for the construction of power plants based on wind and solar energy," said Hasanov.

"The agreement signed with ACWA Power company includes the construction of a 240 megawatt wind farm and a 200 megawatt solar power plant," Hasanov added.

"Within these two projects, it is planned to generate about 1.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the year," director of the department said. "The investments on these projects are estimated at $400 million."

"In accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 5, 2019 #1673 "On measures for the implementation of pilot projects in the field of the use of renewable energy", Azerbaijan continues to carry out legal and technical activity within the Commission established to coordinate and implement pilot projects related to the construction of wind and solar power plants," Hasanov said.

While giving forecasts on the development of nuclear energy sources in Azerbaijan, Hasanov pointed to ensuring of production of clean electricity, as well as commissioning of new generating capacities, namely, 350 megawatts of wind energy, 50 megawatts of solar energy and 420 megawatts of renewable energy, 20 megawatts of bioenergy as strategic goals.

"At the same time, the goal is to bring the share of renewable energy sources in power production up to 30 percent by 2030," the director of the department added. "The president has reiterated this in his speeches."

Hasanov stressed that renewable energy holds an important place in supplying the Azerbaijani population and economy with electricity for a long time.

"Despite that a major share of renewable energy sources is held by water resources, major power plants that operate using other sources of energy also generate electricity," said Hasanov. "Projects being implemented in the field of alternative and renewable energy sources have allowed Azerbaijan to effectively use the country’s renewable energy potential and increase energy production. The commissioning of power plants in accordance with modern requirements indicates the beginning of a new stage in the development of the energy sector."

These power plants, including the Baku plant for solid waste incineration with capacity of 37 megawatts (operating since Dec. 19, 2012), the solar power plant with capacity of 20 megawatts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (operating since Dec. 1, 2015), the wind power fleet with capacity of 50 megawatts (commissioned by Azerishiq OJSC in 2018) are designed for fully ensuring the population with electricity and energy security of the country, noted the director of the department.

"At the same time, as a result of operation of these power plants, use of natural gas and other resources in the electricity generation decreases," Hasanov added. "In addition, Azerbaijan has a great number of low-power solar and wind power plants."

"The population also showed interest in this area, as a result of the installation of solar panels and collectors, the use of renewable energy sources and hot water was expanded," said the department director. "Along with large-scale projects, there are plans to introduce a mechanism to support active consumers in order to attract their interest in using renewable energy sources for own consumption. The reduction in the use of natural gas as a result of these projects will also have a positive impact on the fulfilment of Azerbaijan’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"The use of other renewable energy sources, including wind energy, bioenergy, geothermy, energy of waves and sea bubbles is widely used throughout the world," the director of the department said. "In some cases, energy is simply replaced depending on the reporting period; in other cases, consumers sell energy back to the network at guaranteed tariffs."

"The tariff is planned to be replaced during a certain reporting period in Azerbaijan," Hasanov said. "At the end of the reporting period, the difference is planned to be paid for energy received from the network upon the retail tariff while the difference for energy which is supplied to the network - at the wholesale tariff."

"The ministry, together with international companies, conducts relevant research in the field of the use of wind energy at sea," the director of the department added. "In case of economic efficiency, such projects can be implemented in the Caspian Sea."

At the same time, Hasanov emphasizes that although solid waste is processed in Azerbaijan, other options are being considered.

"The research is being conducted to use the energy of the resources (waste) of agriculture, forestry and other industries," director of the department said. "Despite the economically inappropriate consumption of energy from geothermal sources of the country is not considered economically efficient, the research in this sphere is also underway with the relevant institutions."

"The use of the energy of waves and sea bubbles is a pilot project that will serve the practical purposes throughout the world and requires technological development for this energy to become cost-effective and widely used on an industrial scale," Hasanov said.

Regarding the development of renewable energy sources for small and medium-sized enterprises, the director of the department said that upon the president’s order, there was a good start to stimulate the use of renewable energy sources, create a favorable investment environment in this sphere and support the private entrepreneurship.

"The incentive mechanisms for the aforementioned purposes were proposed to be made in legislative drafts prepared and presented by the ministry," the director of the department added.

"Along with the large-scale projects, it is planned to introduce a mechanism to support active consumers to attract their interest in using renewable energy sources for own consumption," Hasanov said. "The mechanism of support for active consumers in Azerbaijan can be applied not only to the population, but also by entrepreneurs working in small and medium-sized enterprises."

Hasanov emphasizes the benefits of this sphere for ordinary citizens.

"The main goal here is to provide consumers with access to the renewable energy network by using a dual meter and a mechanism for supplying or receiving energy in the network depending on demand," the director of the department added.

"The mechanism does not pursue an entrepreneurial goal, but implies the elimination of the need to install devices and equipment that require additional storage costs," Hasanov said. "These costs are quite high and are currently the factors preventing the use of renewable energy sources among consumers in Azerbaijan."

In conclusion, Hasanov said that the ministry intends to create the territories of renewable energy sources in the areas with high potential and to provide entrepreneurs with them through an auction in the future.

"In these territories, the proposals on the exemption of activity from taxes and duties were prepared and submitted," the director of the department added.

"Moreover, other incentive mechanisms are envisaged to be made in the prepared legislative acts, which ultimately will make it possible to effectively use the potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan and ensure the development of the sector," Hasanov added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@IsmailovaNargis

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkish Ministry of Interior opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkish Ministry of Interior opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkey's Health Ministry opens tender to buy surgical tools
Turkey's Health Ministry opens tender to buy surgical tools
SOFAZ opens tender to attract services related to IT equipment
SOFAZ opens tender to attract services related to IT equipment
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran running coronavirus tests at its ports Iran 10:49
Number of vehicles in Turkey significantly increases Turkey 10:49
Produce in Georgia explains why foreign investors safe to invest in Georgia Finance 10:46
Eight more BHOS students to study in Europe Society 10:44
Azerbaijan cancels sporting events Society 10:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 4 Finance 10:19
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 4 Finance 10:18
Uzbekistan sends out another humanitarian plane to China to fight coronavirus spread Transport 10:18
Tough times: Tourism agencies in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province closing down Iran 10:13
Russians with suspected coronavirus to undergo another test in UAE Russia 09:59
Qatar interested in food security, agriculture co-op with Azerbaijan Business 09:58
Shekel strengthens after surprise US Fed rate cut Israel 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India Europe 09:38
Oil clambers higher as OPEC, allies move closer to deeper output cuts Oil&Gas 09:36
Potential for deposit dollarization in Azerbaijan down Finance 09:32
Epsilon increases daily gas production at new Talimarjon well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:31
Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry Oil&Gas 09:18
Malaysia parliament session delayed by two months to May 18 Other News 08:25
U.N. nuclear watchdog admonishes Iran for denying access to two sites Nuclear Program 06:51
Australian economic growth picks up but outlook cloudy on virus fears Finance 05:58
WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus World 05:11
Venezuela to sell shares in CAF development bank to pay debt: opposition Finance 04:20
Tennessee to extend voting hours at all polling sites after storms Other News 03:25
Algeria confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 02:41
U.N.'s nuclear chief to Iran: Cooperate or face new crisis Europe 01:55
President Ilham Aliyev visited Gazakh branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 00:51
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Gazakh District Central Hospital (PHOTO) Politics 00:40
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated lime factory in Gazakh (PHOTO) Politics 00:21
President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of lime factory in Gazakh district (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 23:38
President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gazakh district (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 23:26
Togo court confirms President Gnassingbe's landslide electoral victory Other News 3 March 22:34
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill Oil&Gas 3 March 21:38
Exxon Mobil calls for tighter methane regulations Oil&Gas 3 March 21:35
Azerbaijan’s alternative energy company talks about prospects for development of new systems Economy 3 March 20:46
Sika Azerbaijan company discloses production plans for 2020 Business 3 March 20:25
Mysilo-Azerbaijan company talks about construction of facilities in Baku and districts Economy 3 March 20:18
Crude lifting down from CPC Marine Terminal Oil&Gas 3 March 20:10
Exxonmobil names four requirements to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 3 March 20:01
Clinker production to increase in Azerbaijan Economy 3 March 20:00
Currency structure of SOFAZ’s portfolio has favorable forecasts Finance 3 March 20:00
Azerbaijan capable of withstanding even most critical oil prices Finance 3 March 19:40
CNPC talks on oil and gas deliveries to Hubei Oil&Gas 3 March 19:31
Integration Committee of Iran's Parliament to approve budget bill Iran 3 March 19:31
Iran's authorities to support small businesses over coronavirus outbreak Finance 3 March 19:23
Additional funds allocated to build logistics center in Turkey Turkey 3 March 19:11
Head of Iran's emergency medical services tested positive for coronavirus Iran 3 March 19:11
Turkmen Ministry names contractor to build administrative building of research seismic engineering institute Construction 3 March 19:10
Iran's Ardabil Province handicrafts export triples Business 3 March 18:57
Eurogas speaks for ensuring serious framework for decarbonisation of gas Oil&Gas 3 March 18:43
Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Shamkirchay water treatment facility (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 18:29
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway Politics 3 March 18:27
Kazakhstan, Belarus to cooperate in regulation of trade, public catering Business 3 March 18:21
Next job opportunity for youth from Azercell (PHOTO) Economy 3 March 18:21
Operational Headquarters: No coronavirus infection observed in Azerbaijani educational institutions Society 3 March 18:20
Coronavirus spread significantly affects tourism industry in Georgia Tourism 3 March 18:10
Azerbaijani president arrives in Shamkir district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 17:54
Turkey’s Arar Petrol A.S. company to expand oil, gas exploration zone Turkey 3 March 17:53
Uzbekistan significantly decreases sugar imports Business 3 March 17:48
Dynamics of coronavirus effect on China’s oil demand Oil&Gas 3 March 17:44
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company announces tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 3 March 17:43
Prices of some petroleum products increase in Kazakhstan Business 3 March 17:39
Number of mortgage loans issued via state line increases in Azerbaijan Finance 3 March 17:35
Azerbaijan's SOBSAN factory talks plans to produce new decorative wallpaper Business 3 March 17:26
Value of kiwi exports from Iran's Mazandaran province revealed Business 3 March 17:22
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Poultry Farming to increase export Business 3 March 17:20
Georgia, Qatar interested in cooperation in transport sector Transport 3 March 17:19
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Goranboy District Central Hospital (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 17:17
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers: Some types of fuel, kerosene exempted from import customs duties Oil&Gas 3 March 17:10
Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries World 3 March 17:04
Iran completes water management and electricity projects in six provinces Oil&Gas 3 March 17:02
Turkmenistan reveals forecasted wheat harvest volume Business 3 March 16:57
Universal Bank of Uzbekistan issues additional shares Finance 3 March 16:49
Iran reveals number of companies interested in investing in Chabahar Port Transport 3 March 16:44
Preliminary results of ‘Future - Insurance’ program summed up in Azerbaijan Economy 3 March 16:44
Turkey to co-op with Azerbaijan in hazelnut export Turkey 3 March 16:42
Iran to complete a number of electricity and water management projects by late March Oil&Gas 3 March 16:40
Armenia extends restrictions on border with Iran Armenia 3 March 16:36
Which transport was most popular for visits to Turkey in Jan. 2020? Turkey 3 March 16:30
Train tickets canceled in Iran due to coronavirus spread Iran 3 March 16:30
Chevron expects production growth from 2019 to 2024 Oil&Gas 3 March 16:26
Samsung remains most used mobile device brand in Azerbaijan ICT 3 March 16:25
Chevron talks on impact of coronavirus on its operation Oil&Gas 3 March 16:22
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 3 March 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev visited Goranboy branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 3 March 16:16
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey in Jan. 2020 revealed Turkey 3 March 16:15
Demand for foreign investments expected to increase in Azerbaijan Economy 3 March 16:13
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan Economy 3 March 16:12
PROKON launches new office in Turkey's Ankara Economy 3 March 16:01
Ryanair, IAG bosses see travel demand returning for summer Europe 3 March 15:55
Deputy chairman of Turkmen state concern appointed Oil&Gas 3 March 15:54
Kuwait oil minister says optimistic on outcome of OPEC meetings Arab World 3 March 15:51
Azerbaijan's alternative energy potential quite high - Russian expert Economy 3 March 15:48
Georgia's fruit exports increase in January Business 3 March 15:45
Head of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce: Better days ahead for Iran-China trade Business 3 March 15:39
UK PM Johnson says army ready to step in if coronavirus escalates Europe 3 March 15:38
Death toll from coronavirus increases in Iran Iran 3 March 15:38
BMW says coronavirus hit China sales but sticks to 2020 global target Europe 3 March 15:27
Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank to take measures to digitalize its activities ICT 3 March 15:26
Uzbekistan to bring citizens back from South Korea amid coronavirus spread Transport 3 March 15:24
All news