Kazakhstan's ministry talks possible petrol prices increase

Petrol prices in Kazakhstan will go on being dependent on the market condition, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Nogayev said that currently all oil refineries of Kazakhstan were supplied with oil and there is a necessary amount of petroleum products.

“There is nothing to worry about. All oil refineries are operating as usual. The petrol prices are being set by the demand and supply of the market for the last couple of years now. The responsibilities of the ministries are provision of required oil volume and provision of market with required volume of fuels and lubricants, which is what we do,” Nogayev said.

He added that there has been no failure in refineries operations.

Nogayev also expressed Kazakhstan’s position on OPEC+ deal.

“Consensus, agreement has always been favored. Time will tell what further actions OPEC members will take,” he said.

Nogayev added that the OPEC meeting planned for march 18, 2020 will not cover issues of extension or suspension of the agreement.

“This is not that type of the commission. There will be some conciliatory working moments. A preparation for making a decision,” he said.

