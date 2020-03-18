Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan

Oil&Gas 18 March 2020 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran
5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran
Latest
Saipem reveals volume of current treasury shares Oil&Gas 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions Politics 11:41
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to increase production of convection furnaces Business 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan's oil, petroleum products export volume revealed Oil&Gas 11:23
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia increases Georgia 11:22
Iran's insurance sector grows Business 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:15
Georgia works on introduction of rapid tests to detect coronavirus Business 11:10
WHO's Azerbaijani office: Trusting facts people to panic less due to coronavirus Society 11:01
Azerbaijan launches website with official information on coronavirus ICT 10:59
Azerbaijani industrial company to increase production volumes of fixtures Business 10:51
Kazakhstan starts evacuating citizens from countries worldwide amid coronavirus spread Tourism 10:50
Azerbaijani winemakers to correct export plans Business 10:48
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions Politics 10:42
Four more discharged after recovering from coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 10:35
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:25
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 18 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:18
Beijing reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as China's local infections fall Europe 10:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani startups to enter international market Business 10:13
Azerbaijan’s biggest industrial company talks developing new production line Business 09:58
National Iranian South Oil Company to start implementing new projects Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan to start developing new varieties of seeds Business 09:33
Kyrgyzstan confirms first coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 09:25
Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212 Other News 09:22
Central Bank of Iran monitors loan payment extension Finance 09:22
Taiwan to ban entry for most foreigners to control virus Other News 09:21
Azerbaijani students thank country's leadership for organizing charter flights from Italy (VIDEO) Society 09:09
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor to free up financial resources for other productive ways Oil&Gas 08:58
Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel Other News 08:39
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran Iran 08:06
Brazilian President Bolsonaro says second test for coronavirus is also negative Other News 07:03
California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown World 06:00
Bolsonaro's second COVID-19 test is negative, Brazil seeks to declare state of emergency World 05:24
First death from COVID-19 registered in Turkey, number of confirmed cases doubles to 98 Turkey 02:52
Russia's Putin orders nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on April 22 Russia 01:12
Venezuela to implement quarantine in all states Other News 00:06
Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh World 17 March 22:51
COVID-19 cases reach 234 in Brazil Other News 17 March 22:12
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 17 March 21:13
TOXUMART store opens in another Azerbaijani district Business 17 March 21:01
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters discusses anti-coronavirus measures Society 17 March 20:37
Enterprise Azerbaijan: Innovations cover almost all spheres in country Business 17 March 20:26
Azerbaijan improves its position in another international rating Economy 17 March 20:18
French embassy in Azerbaijan temporarily suspends issuing visas Politics 17 March 19:54
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association talks development of fiber optic internet ICT 17 March 19:49
Analyst talks current global challenges affecting Azerbaijan's insurance market Economy 17 March 19:47
Rouhani: Iran's government to remain active during Nowruz holiday Iran 17 March 19:26
Emergency state: Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspending flights due to coronavirus Transport 17 March 19:20
Kazakhstan's revenue from oil, gas export down Oil&Gas 17 March 19:18
European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics cancelled in Baku Society 17 March 18:58
Azerbaijan's industrial giant talks export production plans Business 17 March 18:51
Russia supports implementation of large-scale projects of Turkmengaz Oil&Gas 17 March 18:33
TBC Research talks coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 18:24
Iran's Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company implements new project Oil&Gas 17 March 18:21
Azerbaijan's Azerizone LLC talks use of IP telephony based on cloud technology ICT 17 March 18:13
Azerbaijani expert: Serbia should not undermine its authority in international political circles Politics 17 March 18:12
Iran takes steps to reduce negative effect of coronavirus on industry Business 17 March 18:09
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 March 18:09
Inflation to decrease in Iran Finance 17 March 18:03
Georgia takes new initiative to deliver goods to Azerbaijan, Central Asia Transport 17 March 18:02
Azerbaijan has enough to ensure food security in case of force majeure Society 17 March 17:52
Kazakhstan's lead production drops Business 17 March 17:42
Remittances from Uzbekistan to Russia up due to ruble depreciation Finance 17 March 17:37
Happy last Tuesday with Azercell! Economy 17 March 17:37
Turkmenistan launches new mobile app related to construction ICT 17 March 17:33
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist: No case of local infection with coronavirus recorded Society 17 March 17:32
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus Other News 17 March 17:30
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation talks cancellation of competitions Society 17 March 17:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in socio-economic sphere Finance 17 March 17:25
Production of industrial products increases in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 17:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 17 March 17:18
ExxonMobil to significantly reduce capital, operating expenses Oil&Gas 17 March 17:01
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries Europe 17 March 17:00
Turkmenistan slightly increases imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 17 March 16:48
Prisoners in Iran temporarily released due to coronavirus Iran 17 March 16:41
Volkswagen says diesel scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros Europe 17 March 16:34
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province Turkey 17 March 16:32
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million US 17 March 16:29
IMF Mission Chief for Georgia talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 16:24
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture announces tender for mechanisms repair Tenders 17 March 16:16
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist talks hygienic measures against coronavirus Society 17 March 16:09
Another resident of Uzbekistan infected with COVID-19 Uzbekistan 17 March 16:06
Equinor establishing temporary corporate project in response to coronavirus Oil&Gas 17 March 16:02
Iran's Central Insurance Company outlines main objectives Business 17 March 16:00
Azerbaijan's embassy in Hungary to organize charter flight from Budapest Politics 17 March 15:59
National Bank of Georgia simplifies lending rules for individuals Finance 17 March 15:54
Georgia closes ski resorts to prevent coronavirus spread Georgia 17 March 15:49
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: Entry to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron region limited Society 17 March 15:45
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant talks new industrial product Business 17 March 15:41
Azerbaijani President allocates additional funds for improvement of water supply in 21 residential areas in Barda Politics 17 March 15:38
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 17 March 15:38
Huawei helps Uzbekistan battle coronavirus spread ICT 17 March 15:33
SOCAR's Star Oil Refinery Complex talks oil processing Oil&Gas 17 March 15:33
Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city closed off for entrance amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 17 March 15:32
Turkey's export of steel to China exceeds up Business 17 March 15:26
All news