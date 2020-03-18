PETRONAS to continue all essential services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Malaysia’s PETRONAS company will continue all essential services, Trend reports citing the company.

The government of Malaysia has announced Movement Control Order effective 18 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

These measures amongst others require the closure of non-essential business and services.

PETRONAS’ position is that oil and gas, production, refining, storage, supply and distribution of fuel and lubricants are considered essential services as per the announcement made by the Prime Minister of Malaysia and specified under section 2 (First Schedule), Act 177, Industrial Relations Act 1967.

“Therefore, all operations falling within the above essential services including all support services should continue, with the respective parties’ necessary working arrangements and precaution as may be appropriate, until advised otherwise by the government,” said the company.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a global energy and solutions company. Its portfolio includes conventional and unconventional resources and a diverse range of fuel, lubricant, and petrochemical products.

Currently, PETRONAS has more than 500 kbpd of refining capacity (out of which more than 400 kbpd comes from our domestic operations, and the remaining from Durban, South Africa), and 12.8 MTPA of petrochemical production capacity from 30 subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associate companies.

To date, PETRONAS Upstream is operating on 233 producing fields, which is inclusive of 175 fields domestically and 58 fields internationally. It is expecting 24 new projects in our exploration, development, and production pipeline, as well as potential discoveries from Malaysia’s deepwater fields in Sabah and Sarawak, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Mexico, Senegal and Suriname over the next five years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn