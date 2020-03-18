Wintershall Dea to reduce exploration expenditures

Oil&Gas 18 March 2020 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Wintershall Dea to reduce exploration expenditures
Latest
Changes in insurance legislation expected in Azerbaijan Economy 16:12
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to purchase pipes Tenders 16:08
Hassan Rouhani talks year's results in Iran Iran 16:07
SOCAR can lease six fuel stations in Romania Oil&Gas 15:56
Turkey’s export of steel to Iran drops Turkey 15:53
Kazakhstan's Almaty to be completely cut-off amid coronavirus spread Transport 15:50
Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus Europe 15:48
Italy says coronavirus lockdown may need to be extended Europe 15:45
Nissan to stop producing cars in Indonesia as part of reorganisation plan Other News 15:43
Iran announces export of products via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 15:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Russia up Turkey 15:34
Total number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 15:34
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to greatly increase production volume Economy 15:30
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:29
Minister of Health: Testing of population for COVID-19 may be conducted in Georgia Georgia 15:25
Wintershall Dea to reduce exploration expenditures Oil&Gas 15:21
Number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Iran Iran 15:19
Fitch Ratings notes positive effects of reforms in Uzbekistan Finance 15:02
Iran closes down terminal of Mehrabad airport Iran 15:02
National Bank of Georgia to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 14:57
Turkey's exports of steel to Kazakhstan up World 14:57
Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivers medical supplies from various countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, FlyArystan suspend flights amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 14:56
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences: Most recover from coronavirus themselves Society 14:55
Turkmenistan presents new types of domestically made boats Business 14:54
Azerbaijan increases export of products Finance 14:52
OPEC+ will re-emerge but in different constellation Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran's saffron export decreases Business 14:47
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Georgia up Turkey 14:42
Head of Petkim talks about SOCAR Turkey’s investment volume Oil&Gas 14:42
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences Society 14:38
WHO thanks Azerbaijani government for serious efforts in combating COVID-19 Society 14:36
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests Business 14:28
Azerbaijan Airlines to extend bonus points expiration date for AZAL-Miles members Economy 14:27
Number of ships to be manufactured in Iran announced Business 14:18
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan grows Finance 14:15
Azerbaijani MP: Fines on loans not to be imposed in March and April Politics 14:13
Shell updates on operations in China amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 14:11
Epsilon receives gas inflow at new prospecting, exploration well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:11
Kazakhstan to set up sanitary-quarantine checkpoints at state border Kazakhstan 14:07
Turkmenistan's Yigit agriculture society steadily growing tomato varieties for export Business 14:04
PETRONAS to continue all essential services Oil&Gas 13:54
Uzbekistan reducing state's participation in private sector Business 13:51
Statistics of Iran's agricultural sector production announced Business 13:48
International company talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian tourism Tourism 13:40
Kazakhstan, ADB make changes to loan attraction rules Finance 13:28
Farmers in Iran's Fars Province get paid for 158 projects Business 13:28
Japanese INPEX Corp. announces commencement date of new platform at ACG Oil&Gas 13:22
Uzbekistan to extend validity period of foreign citizens' visa Uzbekistan 13:18
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:15
Azerbaijani company completes dev't of sandwich panels for cooling chambers Business 13:12
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 13:10
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance! Economy 12:57
Why Saudis likely to pare back oil production? Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijan reveals volume of natural gas export Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan’s first president allocates funds to battle coronavirus spreading Business 12:38
Fitch solutions revises down oil price forecasts Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijan significantly increases vehicles import Business 12:33
Capital of Iran Khodro industrial group increases Business 12:23
MOL Group makes big oil and gas discovery Oil&Gas 12:14
Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 12:07
Georgia's Hotel Price Index declines in February Business 12:04
Baku-Ganja train route temporarily suspended Society 12:03
Moldova reports first death from coronavirus Europe 11:50
Saipem reveals volume of current treasury shares Oil&Gas 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:44
Iranian currency rates for March 18 Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to increase production of convection furnaces Business 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan's oil, petroleum products export volume revealed Oil&Gas 11:23
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia increases Georgia 11:22
Iran's insurance sector grows Business 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz to increase production of propane-butane blend in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:15
Georgia works on introduction of rapid tests to detect coronavirus Business 11:10
WHO's Azerbaijani office: Trusting facts people to panic less due to coronavirus Society 11:01
Azerbaijani industrial company to increase production volumes of fixtures Business 10:51
Kazakhstan starts evacuating citizens from countries worldwide amid coronavirus spread Tourism 10:50
Azerbaijani winemakers to correct export plans Business 10:48
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: Necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions Politics 10:42
Four more discharged after recovering from coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 10:35
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:25
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 18 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 18 Finance 10:18
Beijing reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as China's local infections fall Europe 10:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani startups to enter international market Business 10:13
Azerbaijan’s biggest industrial company talks developing new production line Business 09:58
National Iranian South Oil Company to start implementing new projects Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan to start developing new varieties of seeds Business 09:33
Kyrgyzstan confirms first coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 09:25
Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212 Other News 09:22
Central Bank of Iran monitors loan payment extension Finance 09:22
Taiwan to ban entry for most foreigners to control virus Other News 09:21
Azerbaijani students thank country's leadership for organizing charter flights from Italy (VIDEO) Society 09:09
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor to free up financial resources for other productive ways Oil&Gas 08:58
Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel Other News 08:39
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran Iran 08:06
Brazilian President Bolsonaro says second test for coronavirus is also negative Other News 07:03
California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown World 06:00
Bolsonaro's second COVID-19 test is negative, Brazil seeks to declare state of emergency World 05:24
