Azerbaijan's state agency talks tariffs for active consumers of electricity
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: During Munich Security Conference, devastating blow was dealt to propaganda that Armenia and Armenians of world had been carrying out for many years
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is cleaning up, as it should, from traitors and representatives of fifth column
President Ilham Aliyev: All measures being taken by Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect health of people and security of our country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the birth centenary celebrations of 'Jatir Pita' Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman