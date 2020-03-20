TAP making its best efforts to continue with pipeline delivery amid coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

TAP AG consortium engaged in the implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is making its best efforts to continue with pipeline delivery amid coronavirus, Trend reports citing the consortium.

“We are closely monitoring the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, by strictly following the latest guidance of public health authorities.

TAP has implemented several measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said the consortium.

We implemented smart working from home for the majority of our employees and consultants in all host-countries: Switzerland, Greece, Albania and Italy.

Working conditions of personnel on the ground are in full compliance with the host countries' sanitary provisions. Only business-critical activities are ongoing, similar to utility services, which provide the energy needed for our homes and businesses.

In parallel, we continue to raise awareness around the correct behaviours for limiting the spread of the virus.

We are regularly disinfecting TAP facilities, in line with hygiene best practices and provisions of public health authorities.

TAP is also in close contact and coordination with its lead contractors to promote the implementation of measures for the health and safety of their workers.

“Despite the challenges related to lockdowns and quarantine measure implemented in host countries, at this point, TAP is making its best efforts and implementing the most effective strategy to continue with the pipeline delivery and testing. TAP’s activities are in full compliance with the host countries’ sanitary provisions and aim at enabling the project to progress towards delivering first gas within 2020,” said TAP AG.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

