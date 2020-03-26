IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market

Oil&Gas 26 March 2020 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Multiple adjustments are expected in the crude oil market worldwide, Trend reports with reference to the analysis of IHS Markit.

The company believes that crude oil market seems to be transitioning into a new era.

"Global demand growth seems rather fragile, with China, its major driver, having significantly reduced its requirements due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. After falling to 4.7 million b/d, Chinese seaborne imports have been recovering, but remain close to eight million b/d. As if this hit to demand wasn't enough, the industry now faces the risk of global supply of crude oil expanding much faster than earlier anticipated, pushing oil prices to lower levels," said the company.

IHS Markit recalls that the unsuccessful effort by OPEC to persuade Russia to further increase production cuts is now followed by major producers such as Saudi Arabia now planning to increase their production and exports close to or even above historic capacity.

"Saudi Arabia has so far been leading the OPEC+ production cut deal, with last year's exports down by around 9 percent vs 2018. A similar approach to observe so far this year, with last month's shipments down almost 10 percent year-on-year. However, March is expected to be the last month of this approach. Aramco's CEO has just announced that his company will raise its crude supply from early April, which could reach 12.3 million b/d. This is 300,000 b/d more than the company's maximum sustained capacity, as he noted," reads the analysis.

Focusing on the country's crude oil liftings, based on most recent data by IHS Markit Commodities at Sea, it has become quite clear that Saudi Arabia has focused efforts on China during last year.

"Up to 30 percent of its crude shipments were heading for the world's largest importer of crude oil. Volumes have been declining early this year, with the impact of the coronavirus clear. However, the oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the collapse of oil prices are expected to reshape the country's crude oil trade flows," said the company.

"Refiners across the world would consider increasing their inputs from Saudi Arabia due to the lower prices. Even minor importers which absorbed around 16 percent of Saudi Arabian exports last year are understood to be in discussion regards importing more from next month onwards. This could shape flows to European refineries as well, especially as Libya's collapse has created a gap to be filled from elsewhere. Competition between Saudi Arabia and other producers across the Middle East, West Africa, Russia and the USA is set to increase."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Bank Respublika Supervisory Board chairman: We now much better prepared for low oil prices
Bank Respublika Supervisory Board chairman: We now much better prepared for low oil prices
About 10,000 citizens returned to Azerbaijan from different countries
About 10,000 citizens returned to Azerbaijan from different countries
Azercell supported selfless healthcare workers!
Azercell supported selfless healthcare workers!
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran works to speed up release of imported medical goods from customs Iran 10:27
Iran to replace some of import goods with domestic production Business 10:23
Oil majors to face more widespread delays to final investment decisions Oil&Gas 10:17
Coronavirus proliferation in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 10:16
Bank Respublika Supervisory Board chairman: We now much better prepared for low oil prices Society 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
IHS Markit: Multiple adjustments expected in crude oil market Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran continues to test its population for coronavirus infection Iran 09:36
Iran imposes restrictions on traveling, gatherings to curb coronavirus spread Iran 09:31
Iran to implement 'social distancing plan' to prevent coronavirus spread Iran 09:22
Israel reports 439 new cases of coronavirus, 2,369 in total Israel 08:47
China, U.S. to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit: SCMP US 08:27
Over 414,000 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus worldwide - WHO World 07:56
S. Korea reports 104 new virus cases, total now at 9,241 Other News 07:15
U.S. senators make progress toward voting on $2 trillion coronavirus bill US 06:29
Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism Other News 05:53
Chinese mainland reports 67 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 05:14
UK deaths from coronavirus outbreak rise to 463 as of March 25: Government Europe 04:27
Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500 amid fears of spread to south Europe 03:41
Russian Su-27 fighter jet goes off radar screens above Black Sea — defense ministry Russia 03:03
Coronavirus cases record big jump in Turkey as 2,433 diagnosed, 59 dead Turkey 02:33
World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus World 01:51
Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus Europe 01:15
Moscow officials report two deaths from COVID-19 Russia 00:24
Albania declares 30-day emergency to stop coronavirus outbreak Other News 25 March 23:34
Some goods exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan Economy 25 March 22:23
Azerbaijan to ensure enough alcohol in retail sale, favorable conditions for mask production Economy 25 March 21:33
UK PM Johnson says talks continue over support for airlines Europe 25 March 20:21
About 10,000 citizens returned to Azerbaijan from different countries Society 25 March 19:21
Azerbaijan Airlines to transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes free of charge Economy 25 March 19:03
Operational Headquarters: 6 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died Politics 25 March 18:49
Turkmenistan cuts jewelry imports from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:37
Kazakhstan increases jewelry import from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:33
Turkmenistan increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:28
Azercell supported selfless healthcare workers! Society 25 March 17:25
MOL Group starts producing hand, surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVD-19 Oil&Gas 25 March 17:12
Kazakhstan reduces import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 25 March 17:08
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Israel Turkey 25 March 17:04
Members of Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh appealed to Tural Ganjaliyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 March 16:57
MP: Recent developments showcased grandiose development of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership Politics 25 March 16:51
Georgia increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 25 March 16:38
First recoveries from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 25 March 15:31
MP: Azerbaijan's goal is to get out of difficult situation with minimal losses Politics 25 March 15:24
ADB to reallocate funds to help Kazakhstan battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 25 March 15:00
Turkmenistan develops technology for producing modified sulfur Business 25 March 14:58
Iran increases imports of defense industry products from Turkey Turkey 25 March 14:57
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish ports announced Turkey 25 March 14:52
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender on procurement of digital hydrometer-thermometer Tenders 25 March 14:43
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey up Turkey 25 March 14:41
Turkmenistan increases furniture, wood imports from Turkey Turkey 25 March 14:39
Kazakhstan increases imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 25 March 14:30
Uzbekistan increases furniture, wood import from Turkey Turkey 25 March 14:25
Turkey increases exports of electrical goods to Israel Turkey 25 March 14:22
Iran looks to continue developing joint oil, gas fields next Iranian year Oil&Gas 25 March 14:16
Turkey almost doubles furniture, wood exports to China Turkey 25 March 14:13
Azerbaijan announces plans for Summer Olympics 2021 Society 25 March 14:05
TPAO’s license for oil & gas exploration extended Oil&Gas 25 March 14:01
Iran inaugurates 2,000-bed hospital complex Iran 25 March 13:59
Paints and varnishes’ production down in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 25 March 13:54
Trade, logistics terminal to be built in Uzbekistan Construction 25 March 13:33
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz obtains oil from new well Oil&Gas 25 March 13:30
Production of hand-made carpets in Turkmenistan to be increased Business 25 March 13:23
Azercell provides free of charge Mobile Customer Services to subscribers over 65! Society 25 March 13:22
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan extends closure of border with Iran Politics 25 March 13:08
Equinor reducing exploration activity amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 25 March 12:52
Azerbaijan's State Migration Service talks permissions for foreigners Society 25 March 12:38
Uzbekistan increases gold exports Finance 25 March 12:31
Uzbekistan increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 25 March 12:30
Petrochemical products leading in stock trading of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 25 March 12:29
Georgia's National Bank takes more steps to stop lari deprecation Finance 25 March 12:02
Economy minister: Azerbaijan ready to make flexible decisions Economy 25 March 11:53
Wood Mackenzie: Lower oil prices set aside plans on reducing carbon emissions Oil&Gas 25 March 11:46
Volume of construction work in Uzbekistan increases Construction 25 March 11:44
MP: Economic growth in non-oil sector prevails in Azerbaijan Business 25 March 11:33
TAP is in final stage of work at Pipeline Receiving Terminal in Italy: managing director Oil&Gas 25 March 11:27
Turkmenistan imports new batch of agricultural machinery Business 25 March 11:26
Coronavirus cases reach 73 in Georgia Georgia 25 March 11:23
Turkey's export of steel to Georgia up World 25 March 11:07
Uzbekneftegas launches more new wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 25 March 10:46
Transgaz taking measures to ensure safe operation of National gas Transmission System Oil&Gas 25 March 10:38
Turkmenistan works to prevent COVID-19 from entering country Turkmenistan 25 March 10:31
Fluxys Belgium to keep essential services operational despite coronavirus Oil&Gas 25 March 10:23
Uzbekistan sees increase in COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 25 March 10:12
Europe’s natgas storage inventories reach highest ever recorded level Oil&Gas 25 March 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 March 09:49
Baku Network Expert Council head: Novruz testifies that Armenians are not ancient people Politics 25 March 09:32
Azerbaijan says no shortage of medical supplies to battle COVID-19 Society 25 March 09:26
Minister: Azerbaijan wasted no time to tackle coronavirus spread Society 25 March 09:21
Azerbaijan to enhance hospitals with additional equipment if necessary, says minister Society 25 March 09:19
Export of Turkish chemical products to Russia increases Turkey 25 March 09:12
Iran talks investments in tourism sector of country's Ardabil Province Tourism 25 March 09:11
McKinsey & Co. reveals forecasts for coronavirus impact on global economy Oil&Gas 25 March 08:55
COVID-19 death toll hits 46 in Brazil Other News 25 March 08:49
Oil ekes out gains as U.S. stimulus hopes lift global markets Oil&Gas 25 March 08:00
Coronavirus now detected in two more Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 25 March 07:01
China's Xi to take part in G20 videoconference on Thursday: state TV World 25 March 06:49
Mexico reports rise in coronavirus cases to 405, one more death Other News 25 March 05:56
1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Libya Arab World 25 March 04:45
Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 World 25 March 03:06
Some 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in northeast militant ambush Other News 25 March 02:19
All news