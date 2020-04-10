Talks with Mexico to continue, but OPEC + deal preserved - sources

The OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day will be preserved despite Mexico’s withdrawal from the deal, sources told TASS on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The deal is preserved, but with certain reservations. I think we will try to win Mexico’s consent during the G20 talks on Friday," one of the sources said.

Another source confirmed this information, adding that the OPEC+ talks still continue.

A source taking part in the ongoing negotiations told TASS earlier on Friday that Mexico Energy Minister Rocio Nahle disagreed with the proposed OPEC+ oil cuts and left the video conversation, "enraged."

The OPEC+ talks in the format of a video conference began at 17:00 Moscow time on April 9 and continued overnight. TASS sources said that the participants agreed to cut their combined oil production by 10 barrels per day in May-June. However, during the discussion on each country’s quotas, Mexico rejected the proposed reduction of 400,000 barrels per day from the figures of October 2018.