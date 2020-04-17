Production of propylene increases in Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas 17 April 2020 21:01 (UTC+04:00)
Production of propylene increases in Azerbaijan
Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz fail to reach unity deal, deadlock persists
Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz fail to reach unity deal, deadlock persists
Israel reports 12,501 COVID-19 cases with daily highest 368 new recoveries
Israel reports 12,501 COVID-19 cases with daily highest 368 new recoveries
Israel brings reagents from South Korea for 100,000 COVID-19 tests
Israel brings reagents from South Korea for 100,000 COVID-19 tests
Latest
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 2,000 as over 30,000 test positive Other News 21:48
Production of propylene increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21:01
Azerbaijan's oil transportation volume via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 20:47
Azerbaijani embassy in Russia issues appeal in connection with coronavirus Politics 20:46
Azerbaijan expanding co-op in trans-border cargo transportation Transport 19:52
Ministry discloses mechanism for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to get financial support Business 19:49
Turkmenistan, EU discuss future projects related to use of water Business 19:46
Cargo volume transshipped to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports revealed Transport 19:26
Iran's president on COVID-19: We're fighting common 'hidden enemy' all over the world Iran 19:12
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 18:38
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP Finance 18:34
New venture fund with participation of Kazakhstan's QazTech Ventures now "closed" Business 18:32
Rosatom talks about cooperation with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18:30
EIB supports Georgia in fight against coronavirus Georgia 18:29
Azerbaijan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 people recover Society 18:29
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts new law regarding chemical weapons Politics 18:28
Azerbaijan's CAERC: Focus on developing agricultural sector to increase food security Business 18:27
Turkmenistan’s Seydi Oil Refinery reveals oil production data Oil&Gas 18:18
Turkmenistan's Agriculture Ministry opens tender for supply of sugar beet seeds Tenders 18:14
Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality discussed at international media forum (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 18:14
Campaigns held by Mastercard increase contactless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 17:53
Russian foreign ministry: Work on Karabakh conflict settlement underway despite coronavirus pandemic Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Georgia expects rich crop of peach Business 17:35
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576 Europe 17:31
Energy efficiency improves in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:25
President Ilham Aliyev held meeting through videoconference with participation of ministers of labor and social protection of population and economy (PHOTO) Politics 17:14
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for railroad overhaul Tenders 17:14
PepsiCo helps deliver mediсal aid in Uzbekistan Finance 17:13
Number of foreigners, stateless persons with temporary residence permit to grow in Azerbaijan Politics 17:10
Cargo transshipment volume from China via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 16:56
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 16:42
Agricultural production grows in Azerbaijan Business 16:31
Chinese doctors, experts to help Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus Uzbekistan 16:29
Star oil refinery’s production costs down Oil&Gas 16:28
Azerbaijani machine-building plant talks manufacturing metal structures Economy 16:20
BIE to help Turkmenistan to hold virtual exhibition of its export goods Turkmenistan 16:18
AmCham Azerbaijan submits new proposals to government Business 16:05
Cargo transshipment volume from US via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 15:58
Political parties represented in Azerbaijani parliament make statement Politics 15:53
Germany provides protective gear to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Georgia 15:47
SOCAR makes interest payments on bonds Finance 15:44
Uzbekistan oil, gas production down in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15:43
Number of passengers transported by buses in Azerbaijan down Society 15:37
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance Oil&Gas 15:34
Android OS leads in Georgian smartphone market ICT 15:31
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia decreases in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:23
Russian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 15:19
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15:17
US oil output to be lower compared to what was expected before Covid-19 crisis Oil&Gas 15:17
Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday Europe 15:14
Volume of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 15:14
Swiss coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,059, positive tests top 27,000 Europe 15:13
Singapore reports 623 new COVID-19 cases taking total infections to 5050 Other News 15:12
Russian firms face net foreign debt repayment of $22 billion in second and third quarter Russia 15:11
French COVID tracing app will not be ready when parliament debates it Europe 15:11
Turkmenistan's state service opens tender to buy control and measuring devices Tenders 15:05
Companies of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss production of locomotives Business 15:00
Cargo transshipment volume from Belgium via Turkey's ports disclosed Turkey 14:54
Turkish electrical goods in great demand in Russian market Turkey 14:54
Operations certificate of Kazakhstan's Bek Air recalled following plane crash Transport 14:53
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia grows Turkey 14:49
President Ilham Aliyev: As a people, we have already shown unity and solidarity; now we must demonstrate more responsibility and discipline Politics 14:47
Turkmengas State Concern to purchase of cable products, electrical equipment via tender Tenders 14:44
Export of Turkish steel to US shows significant increase Turkey 14:42
Central Bank of Uzbekistan evaluates attractiveness of national currency Finance 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev: We should consider allocating funds from President’s Contingency Fund for provision of microloans Politics 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:26
Restrictions on import of animal products to Azerbaijan lifted Society 14:26
President Ilham Aliyev: Quarantine regime should not interfere with agricultural work Politics 14:23
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that in current environment, protection of vulnerable segments of population is quite crucial Politics 14:18
Bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and China continues Business 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev: We must confidently go for economic liberalization Politics 14:02
President Ilham Aliyev: In current environment, banks should provide more support to business Politics 13:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Our ill-wishers, internal and external anti-Azerbaijani forces are spreading rumors, trying to mislead people, to sow panic among them Politics 13:38
Euro zone inflation confirmed dipping to 0.7% in March Europe 13:37
Kazakhstan increases production of some precious metals Business 13:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Not a single program in social sphere will be reduced until end of the year Politics 13:27
Iranian Admiral talks coronavirus cases in army Iran 13:11
Plenary, committee meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament to be held via videoconferencing Politics 13:07
Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots Other News 12:59
Dynamics of cargo transshipment from Spain to Turkey Turkey 12:55
Azerbaijani parliament adopts report on municipalities Politics 12:53
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower (PHOTO) Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani MP: Adoption of separate bill on municipal elections necessary Politics 12:50
Fergana region of Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables Business 12:43
US provides financial assistance to Georgia to fight against COVID-19 Finance 12:37
Azerbaijan's Azexport portal integrating into global trade platforms Business 12:34
Consumer Price Index increases in Azerbaijan Finance 12:29
Uzbekistan to accelerate production of agricultural machinery Transport 12:12
Oil production operations at major Kazakhstan's Tengiz field continue Oil&Gas 12:08
Demand for OPEC crude in 2020 is forecast to be lower than in 2019 Oil&Gas 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Giant companies of world want to work with Azerbaijan Politics 11:59
Georgia to introduce 5G internet ICT 11:53
President Ilham Aliyev: Those who rejected dialogue idea have been struggling not with authorities, but with our state and people Politics 11:51
WIPO ready to help Turkmenistan improve its distance education Turkmenistan 11:51
Azerbaijan's Parliament sends letter of protest to PACE Politics 11:50
Demand for property growing in Uzbekistan Business 11:23
Oil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown Other News 11:16
Georgia bans private vehicle traffic due to coronavirus Georgia 11:16
Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to its neighbors amid coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan 11:11
All news