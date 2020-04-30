ERIELL Group details current projects, future plans in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Uzbekistan is the largest partner of ERIELL among the countries in which the company operates, a representative of ERIELL Group company, told Trend in an interview.

According to ERIELL, the company together with Uzbekneftegaz is working on the largest project in Uzbekistan, the main task of which is to ensure gas supplies to regions of the country for the long term.

"The company is successfully implementing the program. During the first quarter of 2020, ERIELL employees completed drilling 28 wells at Alan, Shurtan, Samantepe and Zevardy fields,as well as Istmok (Kashkadarya region), Uchtepa (Andijan region), Arslan (Ustyurt region), Uzunshor, Tumaris (Bukhara region), Shimoli Berdak (Karakalpakstan) fields and others. The passage was more than 59,000 meters," ERIELL's rep noted.

The company drilled more than 1.4 million meters in Uzbekistan, finished drilling 539 wells, and in 2020 the company plans to drill more than 150 wells and more than 400,000 meters.

"The company continues working together with Uzbekneftegaz on the "Program of measures to increase hydrocarbon production in 2017-2021". This is a program for the construction of new wells, overhaul of existing wells and creation of new technological facilities. It is planned to finish drilling more than 80 wells in 2020," said the rep.

"ERIELL Group is also working on regional basic projects in Uzbekistan, the largest and most complex of which is "25 years of independence". The project's reserves are estimated at more than 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and nine wells are planned to be drilled through it in 2020," said the rep.

ERIELL Group is an international oilfield service company providing well construction and workover services to leading oil and gas companies in Russia, Central Asia and the Middle East. The company started its operations in Uzbekistan in 2007.

