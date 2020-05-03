Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance

Oil&Gas 3 May 2020 08:55 (UTC+04:00)
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijani assets will ensure healthy balance for the Hungarian Mol Group, which has recently closed the transaction with the US Chevron on acquiring its share in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), the company told Trend.

Mol Group said that in the frame of the successfully closed deal with Chevron Global Ventures, Ltd and Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd it acquired their non-operated exploration and production and mid-stream interests in Azerbaijan.

"Regarding the planned activities it is the operator, BP who can give further information," said Mold Group. Furthermore, following the closing of the deal, around half of our production will come from outside the Central and Eastern Europe region, giving us a healthy balance," said the Hungarian company.

Jay Johnson, executive vice president of upstream at Chevron said that this sale is an important part of the company’s divestment program, which is targeting before-tax proceeds of $5 billion to $10 billion between 2018 and 2020.

"Chevron regularly reviews its global portfolio to assess whether assets are strategic and competitive for capital," added Johnson.

MOL has successfully closed the previously announced deal with Chevron Global Ventures, Ltd and Chevron BTC Pipeline, Ltd regarding the acquisition of their non-operated E&P and mid-stream interests in Azerbaijan, including a 9.57 percent stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli ("ACG") oil field, and an effective 8.9 percent stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan ("BTC") pipeline that transports the crude to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for a total consideration of $1.57 billion with an effective date of 1 January 2019.

The contract for development of ACG was signed in 1994. The new contract for development of the ACG block until 2050 was signed in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The total length of the BTC pipeline is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 kilometers run through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 kilometers run through Georgia, and 1,076 kilometers go through Turkey. The construction of the pipeline began in April 2003, and it was first filled with oil on May 18, 2005.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale May 3
Iran Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale May 3
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Golestan province
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Golestan province
Mobile oil separator system commissioned at Iran's South Yaran field
Mobile oil separator system commissioned at Iran's South Yaran field
Loading Bars
Latest
S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,793 in total Other News 08:59
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance Oil&Gas 08:55
Brazil's supreme court suspends expelling 34 Venezuelan diplomats Other News 08:35
Gunshots fired from DPRK hit S.Korean guard post: South Korea military Other News 08:06
Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S airlines: Buffett Finance 07:32
Ecuador reports 27,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,371 deaths Other News 06:47
Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 6km WNW of Lampa, Peru -- USGS Other News 06:05
5.3-magnitude quake hits 124km S of Ierapetra, Greece -- USGS Europe 05:16
298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Egypt, totaling 6,193 Arab World 04:28
UK had contingency plan for PM Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19, The Sun reports Europe 03:56
Kazakh MFA: No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 03:20
Hawaiian Airlines requires passengers to wear face coverings Transport 02:55
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Puerto Rico Other News 02:11
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll jumps, new cases stable Europe 01:23
Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider Business 00:27
34 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 2 May 23:41
France says 166 more deaths from COVID-19 taking toll to 24,760 Europe 2 May 22:30
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to be efficiently supported against negative pandemic effects Business 2 May 21:15
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336: ministry Turkey 2 May 21:14
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40,000 mark: Africa CDC Other News 2 May 20:19
Iran Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale May 3 Oil&Gas 2 May 19:29
Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life Europe 2 May 18:26
Azerbaijani MFA sends note to Kazakhstan Politics 2 May 17:34
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Golestan province Business 2 May 16:55
Uzbekistan to rent out land plots for growing agricultural products Business 2 May 16:33
Turkmenistan to change amount of payments collected from transit vehicles Business 2 May 16:18
Japanese TEPCO aims to invest in Georgian energy industry Oil&Gas 2 May 16:10
Inflation expectations remain unchanged in real sector of Azerbaijan Finance 2 May 16:02
Mobile oil separator system commissioned at Iran's South Yaran field Oil&Gas 2 May 15:56
IMF: decline in tourism industry undermines Georgia's economic activity Business 2 May 15:49
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on petroleum products import from Russia Oil&Gas 2 May 15:47
State duty rates for consular operations decrease in Azerbaijan Politics 2 May 15:42
Production of Iran's Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company up Oil&Gas 2 May 15:36
Turkmenistan eyes to produce new cement brand Business 2 May 15:29
Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary reveals volume of sales Oil&Gas 2 May 15:26
Azerbaijan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 May 15:26
Iran sees spike in COVID-19 deaths Iran 2 May 15:16
Azerbaijani factory's flour production up in 1Q2020 Business 2 May 15:15
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP resumes production Business 2 May 15:10
Fitch Ratings revises Outlook of Georgia's ProCredit Bank Business 2 May 15:07
Increased investment in renewables vital for oil companies Oil&Gas 2 May 15:06
Azerbaijani Center for Study of Economic Resources aims to improve investment climate Economy 2 May 15:05
IMF approves funds allocation in support to Georgia Finance 2 May 14:56
Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 Europe 2 May 13:55
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to purchase spare parts Tenders 2 May 13:46
Uzbek Commodity Exchange launches sale of domestic motor gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 2 May 13:44
Azerbaijan introduces special sanitary regime in some spheres of economy Society 2 May 13:31
Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths Other News 2 May 13:21
Turkmengas state concern opens tender for purchase of plant, technological equipment Tenders 2 May 13:12
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister urges for being ready to suppress enemy provocations Politics 2 May 13:07
Turkmenistan reveals volume of sugar beet be harvested Business 2 May 12:56
Iran reveals volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Yazd railway Business 2 May 12:42
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Oil&Gas 2 May 12:38
Uzbekistan continues to reduce fuel prices at filling stations Oil&Gas 2 May 12:33
National Bank of Georgia talks dollarization of deposits rates Finance 2 May 12:28
COVID-19 cases up by 16 in Georgia Georgia 2 May 12:08
Turkmenistan strives to obtain observer status at WTO Business 2 May 12:01
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for vehicles repair services Tenders 2 May 11:51
Uzbekistan takes additional steps to boost construction sector Construction 2 May 11:48
Tender: Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy rolled metal products Tenders 2 May 11:36
Iran's products export via Hormozgan province increases Business 2 May 11:34
Credentials of Kazakhstan's MP Dariga Nazarbayeva suspended Kazakhstan 2 May 11:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 2 May 11:33
Georgian National Bank talks on commercial banks' lending to economy Finance 2 May 11:09
Iran's Rouhani urges for increasing oil products' sales on stock exchange Oil&Gas 2 May 11:02
Producer Price Index slides in Iran Business 2 May 10:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 2 May 10:45
Number of overdue loans on rise in Georgia Finance 2 May 10:43
Jack Ma sends more humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan 2 May 10:34
Monetary base up in Georgia Business 2 May 10:32
Tesla to extend furlough for some employees by another week US 2 May 10:32
Epsilon gets hydrocarbon inflow from Uzbekistan's new Shimoliy Beshkent field Oil&Gas 2 May 10:18
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 2 May 10:16
Azerbaijan’s large pasta producer increases capacity Business 2 May 10:16
Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks Other News 2 May 10:15
Real effective exchange rate of lari decreases in Georgia Finance 2 May 10:12
Turkmenistan's import of grain, legumes from Turkey significantly up Turkey 2 May 10:08
Iranian currency rates for May 2 Finance 2 May 10:02
Volume of total deposits up in Georgia Finance 2 May 09:59
Iran pays out non-refundable loans to people, compensating for COVID-19 damages Iran 2 May 09:55
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases near 2,100 Uzbekistan 2 May 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 May 09:44
Azerbaijani ART Group Logistic company developing new lines of activity Transport 2 May 09:42
Digital Regulator system to be adapted to Kazakh aviation industry's needs Transport 2 May 09:36
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender for overhaul, modernization at gas field Tenders 2 May 09:28
Children’s Paralympic Committee keeps up its activities online ICT 2 May 09:27
Two men injured after gas bottle explosion at Russia’s largest floating factory Russia 2 May 08:55
Kyrgyzstan reports 13 COVID-19 new cases Kyrgyzstan 2 May 08:38
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 Europe 2 May 08:17
43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland Other News 2 May 07:58
American pop icon Madonna claims she has COVID-19 antibodies Other News 2 May 07:22
Chinese mainland reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case Other News 2 May 06:47
S. Korea reports 6 more virus cases, total now at 10,780 Other News 2 May 06:03
IMF approves new $10.8 billion, two year credit line for Colombia Other News 2 May 05:16
Trump says tariffs on China 'certainly an option' US 2 May 04:39
DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un cuts tape for factory completion Other News 2 May 04:01
UK hits testing goal as COVID-19 deaths rise to 27,510 Europe 2 May 03:24
687 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, totaling 14,096 Arab World 2 May 02:45
37 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow Russia 2 May 02:11
UK's Hancock: Still too early to say when lockdown will be eased Europe 2 May 01:27
All news