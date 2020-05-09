Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The biggest share of LPG imports among Turkish companies accounted for Aygaz Anonim Şirketi company, Trend reports referring to the report of the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

As of February 2020, 9 licensed companies imported LPG.

Table including the companies and LPG import volumes in February 2020:

Companies February 2020 Imports, million tons Market share (%) Aygaz Anonim Şirketi (A.Ş.) 98.2 42.3 Milangaz LPG Dağıtım Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. 39.5 17 Ipragaz A.Ş. 25.9 11.1 Gasrall LPG Petrol A.Ş. 25.3 10.9 Yurtpet Akaryakıt LPG Dağıtım Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi 21.7 9.3 Aytemiz Akaryakıt Dağıtım A.Ş. 12.6 5.4 Petrol Ofisi A.Ş. 5.5 2.4 Argaz LPG Dolum Tevzii İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. 2.2 0.9 Pet Gaz A.Ş. 699.1 0.3 Total 232 100

