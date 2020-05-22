TAP starts filling Albanian section with gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG started to introduce the first natural gas into a 4 km section of the pipeline in Albania, between the Greek – Albanian border and up to the TAP metering station in Bilisht on May 20, Trend reports citing TAP AG.

“In line with national and international safety and operational standards, this is the initial stage of the pipeline testing process, which aims to ensure that the infrastructure is entirely safe and ready for operations. Following the commissioning of this first section, gas will continue to be gradually introduced into other sections of the Albanian pipeline and beyond in the upcoming weeks and months,” reads the message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

