SOCAR subsidiary starts producing raw material for medical masks fabric

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Polymer LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC, has started manufacturing raw materials for special fabrics used in manufacturing of medical masks, the country’s Ministry of Economy told Trend.

SOCAR Polymer LLC produces high density polypropylene and polyethylene and is one of the largest investors among residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

In 2019, SOCAR Polymer exported about 77,000 tons of polypropylene and more than 7,000 tons of high density polyethylene.

SOCAR Polymer was founded on July 16, 2013 in order to reinforce the development of the chemical industry of the country. The company’s production facilities consisting of Polypropylene (PP) and High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plants are located within the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The PP and HDPE plants were put into operations in July 2018 and February 2019, respectively. The production capacities of these plants, are respectively 184,000 and 120,000 tons per year.

