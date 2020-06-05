Crude market to be in deficit also in August

Oil&Gas 5 June 2020 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Crude market to be in deficit also in August

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As long as the oil demand recover stays intact, the crude market will be in deficit also in August and onwards, despite cuts being tapered by 2 million bpd to the scheduled 7.7 million bpd level, Trend reports with reference to Rystad Energy.

“That will ensure a fundamental support for prices, while also spurring a quicker reactivation of curtailed US oil production, and eventually frac crews ending their holidays early. Indications show that a bit more than 300,000 bpd from shut US production is actually coming back online already from June as a result of the current price levels,” said Rystad Energy’s Head of Oil Markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

He said it now seems very likely that OPEC+ will meet tomorrow to hash out a deal to extend the current May-June deep cuts for one more month.

“Rumors have it that a breakthrough was reached with Iraq last night and crude prices resumed gains this morning, both for Brent and WTI. Iraq has struggled to comply fully with their 1.061 million bpd target cut, delivering only around a 400,000 bpd cut for the first month of May 2020. Assurances and agreements with IOCs operating in Iraq has now been reached, and Iraq has a higher chance of being able to reduce production from the giant IOC-operated fields in the Basrah region than ever before. However, we are still skeptical that Iraq will be able to deliver the 1 million bpd cuts in full, and for now see an additional cut of 100,000-200,000 bpd in July as more likely,” said Tonhaugen.

He said OPEC+ is fully aware of this balancing act as they prepare to meet virtually over the weekend.

“And the producers are not just interested only at reactivating production, they have a stock build that they want to trim as well. The deficit will help reduce that burden and bring back healthier price levels sooner than it was maybe thought. So, even if demand exceeds supply for a while, that does not mean that we really have a problem to source oil. Oil is there, lots of it, waiting to be drawn from storage facilities.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan reaches new agreements with Russia's Tatarstan
Turkmenistan reaches new agreements with Russia's Tatarstan
Turkmenistan, Italian Eni discuss co-op in fuel &amp; energy sector
Turkmenistan, Italian Eni discuss co-op in fuel & energy sector
Turkmen farmers hope for rich potato harvest in current season
Turkmen farmers hope for rich potato harvest in current season
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:46
Turkish export of fruit, vegetables from January through May 2020 spikes Turkey 13:44
Indonesia reports 703 new coronavirus infections, 49 new deaths Other News 13:41
Crude market to be in deficit also in August Oil&Gas 13:38
Turkey reveals volume of diesel transshipped through country ports Turkey 13:32
European Investment Bank talks recent projects in Georgia Finance 13:30
Kazakhstan considering approaches to unify some social payments Business 13:29
Azerbaijan has all prospects for economic growth in post-pandemic period Commentary 13:19
Data on cargo shipment via Turkish Bartin port disclosed Turkey 13:18
President of Association of Turkish Travel Agencies talks partnership with Uzbekistan Tourism 12:58
Road infrastructure of Tashkent to be upgraded Transport 12:41
Azerbaijan's ADY Container boosts railroad transit volumes Transport 12:20
Turkmenistan reaches new agreements with Russia's Tatarstan Business 12:20
Cargo transshipment through Turkish Iskenderun port unveiled Turkey 12:10
Steel export from Turkey to int'l markets drops Turkey 12:09
Kazakhstan-Spain trade down twofold in 1Q2020 Business 12:07
Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000 Russia 12:04
Turkey discloses info on cargo shipment via its Bandirma port Turkey 12:02
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 12:00
Turkey reveals data on cargo movement through its Gemlik port Turkey 11:59
Kazakhstan's Air Astana modifying its planes to transport cargo Transport 11:49
Azerbaijani-Chinese joint venture to expand export geography Business 11:47
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday Russia 11:46
Singapore reports 261 new coronavirus cases, smallest rise in two months Other News 11:44
Prices of Azerbaijani oil change Oil&Gas 11:42
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to give up its subsidiaries to shareholder Business 11:30
Turkmenistan, Italian Eni discuss co-op in fuel & energy sector Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender for vehicle repair Tenders 11:25
Some museums, exhibition halls in Baku on lockdown due to tightened quarantine Society 11:15
Minister: Georgia's economy to start growing from 2021 Business 11:02
Kazakhstan eyes turning its household waste into electricity Oil&Gas 11:02
Georgian Nectar company plans to increase juice exports Business 11:01
Enrique Mora: EU ready to support Azerbaijan in eliminating COVID-19 consequences (PHOTO) Politics 11:01
US commits funds to support Georgia’s COVID-19 response Finance 11:00
Georgia joins world leaders in global vaccine summit Georgia 10:59
Russian MFA: Optimism remains over settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Georgia reports 4 new COVID-19 confirmed cases Georgia 10:48
French Europcar Mobility Group has exclusive representative company in Georgia Business 10:47
New power plants in Iran's Bushehr Province to help boost shrimp production Nuclear Program 10:43
Azercell “Telegram Bot” – your new guide in digital world! ICT 10:39
CISCO talks 'Smart City' system benefits in Azerbaijan ICT 10:11
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan, Yandex follows ICT 10:11
Uzbek gov't sells state share in Kafolat Insurance to Uzbek IT company Business 10:03
Gold prices grow in Azerbaijan on June 5 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 5 Finance 10:00
Amount of payment cards in Azerbaijan grows Finance 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Uzbekistan reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:53
Federal Foreign Office: Germany supports efforts for peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Turkmen farmers hope for rich potato harvest in current season Turkmenistan 09:28
Oil edges higher as traders eye producer talks on extending supply cuts Oil&Gas 09:08
Thailand reports one new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:05
France, Germany back European cloud computing 'moonshot' ICT 08:49
Oman to establish investment body to manage sovereign wealth funds Finance 08:08
Portugese PM announces plan to ease economic blow from COVID-19 Economy 07:19
Sweden to lift domestic travel restrictions, but remain cautious Europe 06:30
New York's Cuomo, concerned about COVID-19 spread, asks protesters to get tested US 05:41
Germany will require all petrol stations to provide electric car charging Transport 04:52
Somalia set to resume domestic flights Transport 04:03
Around 5.2 pct of Spanish population infected by coronavirus: study Europe 03:14
Albanian parliament OKs 650-mln-euro Eurobond Finance 02:25
Jordan to open most economic sectors, further ease movement restrictions Economy 01:38
Vaccines group raises $8.8 billion for immunisation plans for poor countries Finance 00:44
OPEC+ has encouraging signs of rising conformity, says Barkindo Oil&Gas 4 June 23:56
Eni creates two new business groups Oil&Gas 4 June 23:23
Barkindo: 2020 oil demand to return to levels before 2014-2016 market downturn Oil&Gas 4 June 23:04
IFC co-ops with Uzbekistan on planning of future projects Finance 4 June 22:36
20-odd airlines to resume flights to and from Cyprus Transport 4 June 22:35
India pledges 15 million USD to international vaccine alliance Other News 4 June 21:51
Baku expected to hold European Championships in Men's and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics in late 2020 Society 4 June 20:56
UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Turkmenistan discuss joint projects Business 4 June 20:53
Demand from banks at foreign exchange auction decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 4 June 20:37
Georgia takes steps to foster development of local businesses Business 4 June 20:32
Turkey plans to resume flights with Azerbaijan soon Transport 4 June 20:10
WHO mission to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 4 June 20:09
Cashless transactions in Azerbaijan on rise from Mar. through Apr. 2020 Finance 4 June 20:00
GNERC reveals market share of Georgian mobile operators ICT 4 June 19:52
Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan may work on weekends Society 4 June 19:51
GNERC reveals number of mobile subscribers in Georgia ICT 4 June 19:45
Online payments grow in Kazakhstan Finance 4 June 19:39
Global expenditures of oil & gas exploration to decline Oil&Gas 4 June 19:34
COVID-related economic consequences to test Kazakhstan insurers' resilience Business 4 June 19:26
TABIB: Decision, rules related to international flights to be announced soon in Azerbaijan Society 4 June 19:26
Turkey's export of electrical goods from Jan. through May 2020 drops Turkey 4 June 19:17
11 insurers increase payment of insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 4 June 19:11
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Domestic flights may be renewed in coming days Society 4 June 19:06
Android OS ranks first in Azerbaijani market albeit with lower percentage ICT 4 June 19:05
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, EBRD developing low carbon energy strategy Oil&Gas 4 June 18:43
Georgia implements new agricultural project Business 4 June 18:17
Azerbaijan's Elektrogas LLC unveils plans on manufacturing combi devices Business 4 June 18:04
Azerbaijan records multi-fold increase in online sales amid COVID-19 ICT 4 June 18:01
Kazakhstan's state commission to prepare strategic development plan till 2025 Business 4 June 17:50
TABIB recommends journalists, other employees of news agencies in Azerbaijan to work from home Society 4 June 17:50
Georgia records over 150 cases of illegal logging Georgia 4 June 17:45
12 insurance companies reduced collection of premiums in Azerbaijan in April 2020 Economy 4 June 17:40
Kazakhstan's Agrarian Credit Corporation makes decision on dividend payments Business 4 June 17:39
Turkish ministry discloses volume of crude oil transshipped via local ports Turkey 4 June 17:38
All pharmacies, stores to be closed in some Azerbaijan's cities on weekend Society 4 June 17:38
Two-three-day restrictions may be introduced during following weekends in Azerbaijan Society 4 June 17:36
German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push Europe 4 June 17:32
All news