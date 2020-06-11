Barkindo: It would be pleasure to welcome Azerbaijan as OPEC member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The world owes much to Azerbaijan for promoting international energy cooperation and for being at the forefront of efforts to ensure sustainable oil market stability, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, said at the Webinar on ‘Energy Issues in the post-COVID-19 World’, Azerbaijan Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), 11 June 2020, via videoconference, Trend reports.

“OPEC is very proud to have Azerbaijan in the DoC and extremely grateful for its high-level support. As our Organization marks its 60th anniversary this year, it would be a pleasure to welcome Azerbaijan as a member of the OPEC family,” he said.

Barkindo pointed out that Azerbaijan is also an observer in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. “Its involvement in the GECF is a further extension of Azerbaijan’s global engagement in common with many OPEC Members Countries and DoC participating countries.”

“Our experience in confronting the market risks posed by COVID-19 underscores the importance of high-level and multilateral cooperation. We must not lose the opportunity to work towards broader and consensus-driven solutions that are beneficial to the industry and ultimately the entire world. Our door is always open to others who share our values, concerns and hopes for a better future,” he said.