BP, Enagas to promote projects to reduce emissions

Spanish Enagas and BP Oil España have signed an agreement to promote projects to reduce emissions in Spain, Trend reports citing Enagas.

The agreement aims to support the development of projects in three lines of action: the promotion of infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in the field of sustainable transport; the production and encouragement of the consumption of renewable gases, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation projects.

Enagás, through its subsidiary Scale Gas, will develop points of sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in the network of bp service stations, thus promoting the use of a low-emission energy source as fuel in the automotive sector.

Another objective of the agreement will be to promote the use of renewable gas in the Spanish market, helping to reduce the carbon footprint and enhancing its role in the energy mix. To this end, bp will acquire the biomethane produced by Enagás' company, Bioengas, and will also collaborate in the creation of a national market for the purchase and sale of this product and in the identification of new consumption opportunities.

BP's strategic objective is to supply biomethane from its LNG and compressed gas plants, as well as the possibility of bp's refinery in Castellón being supplied through biogas, biomethane or hydrogen plants derived from biogas projects, in line with the strategy towards eco-friendly fuels.

This alliance includes the support and joint development of entrepreneurial and corporate venturing projects in the areas of open innovation, energy transition and sustainable mobility.

