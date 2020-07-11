IGB to start automatic welding to speed up construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Certification process for the automatic welding for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is ongoing and results are expected soon, ICGB AD, a project company, told Trend.

"Automatic welding is expected to speed up the work and enhance the progress of the project. There are archeology sites along the route of the IGB project that are still operational. Excavation works are in progress and they are expected to be finalized in the beginning of next month," said the company.

ICGB AD said that over 80 km of the route of the IGB project have been cleared.

"Stringing continues in both Bulgaria and Greece, with about 25 km of line pipes already prepared on site for welding. Manual welds are in progress, with several teams on site working daily," said the company.

The IGB project envisages the construction of a gas interconnector that will link the gas transmission systems of Greece and Bulgaria. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182.6 km, and its capacity for gas transmission is 3 billion cubic meters per year with the option to reach 5 billion cubic meters.

The route of the gas pipeline is divided into 7 main lots, the shortest being 9.55 km long and the longest - 71.90 km. 106 km of the route in Bulgaria will be completed with automatic welding, and the remaining 45 km - by manual welding.

