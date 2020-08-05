SOCAR Petroleum explains reasons of increasing gasoline prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of Euro-95 (Premium) gasoline has increased in Azerbaijan from 1.20 manat to 1.25 manat per liter, spokesperson for SOCAR Petroleum CJSC Uzeyir Habibbeyli told Trend.

“As you know, Premium is imported from such countries as Romania and Russia. From 8 am today, prices were increased from 1.20 manat to 1.25 manat per liter due to the increase in purchase prices,” he said.

As for the possibility of raising the prices for Premium to 1.50 manat, Habibbeyli noted that there are no such plans at the moment.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn