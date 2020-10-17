SOCAR reveals 3Q2020 drilling, processing performance

Oil&Gas 17 October 2020 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR reveals 3Q2020 drilling, processing performance
Turkmenistan working to improve financial capabilities of its citizens
Turkmenistan working to improve financial capabilities of its citizens
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijani consumer market in coming years
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijani consumer market in coming years
Latest
Turkmenistan working to improve financial capabilities of its citizens Finance 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Where do so many weapons and hardware come from to poor Armenia? Politics 14:12
Georgia reports 958 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries Georgia 14:11
Azerbaijani President: Fuzuli operation and other operations will be included in military books Politics 14:11
Number of civilian casualties in Azerbaijani Ganja from new Armenian missile attack named Politics 14:10
Victorious Azerbaijani Army able to cope with this glorious mission - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
President Aliyev named some of Armenian equipment destroyed, taken as booty in recent days Politics 13:56
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 13:51
SOCAR reveals 3Q2020 drilling, processing performance Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijani citizens increase purchase of real estate in Turkey Turkey 13:50
Attacking civilian targets with SCUD missiles - what happens when your army desperate, defeated - says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Day when Azerbaijani flag to be hoisted in Shusha and Khankendi is not far - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Large contingent of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 13:35
Division among Armenian Armed Forces - military volunteers leaving their positions (VIDEO) Politics 13:28
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijani consumer market in coming years Finance 13:24
Foreign trade turnover between Republic of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan up Business 13:21
Assistant to Azerbaijani president to arrive in Ganja with diplomatic corps, military attaches Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Iranian embassy strongly condemned Armenian attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices going up Finance 13:06
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for turnkey construction Tenders 13:00
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy LED screen via tender Tenders 13:00
Russian expert says OSCE MG members' impartiality on Karabakh conflict essential Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Exports of leather goods from Turkey to Tajikistan increase Turkey 12:48
All calls, appeals of Armenia to CSTO have no ground - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Number of houses destroyed by Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja revealed (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Politics 12:46
Turkey's leather goods exports to Pakistan decline Turkey 12:38
Armenian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed - MoD Politics 12:35
Article covering Armenian missile attack on Ganja published by The Guardian Politics 12:29
Russia reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 12:21
Turkmenistan increasing its urea exports Oil&Gas 12:21
Iran's Sirjan Jahan Steel Company announces its production data Business 12:20
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan Business 12:19
Russia’s Transmashholding to deliver diesel locomotives to Turkmenistan Transport 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: We are responding to them on battlefield, we are avenging and will continue to avenge deaths of innocent civilians on battlefield Politics 12:18
Azerbaijani MFA condemns visit of Russian MP to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 12:06
S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 12:01
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 17 Uzbekistan 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals reserve volumes of main agricultural products Uzbekistan 11:56
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Ukraine decreases Turkey 11:55
Temporary operational headquarters established in Ganja Politics 11:53
Azerbaijani NGOs Appeal to UN Security Council, Secretary General Politics 11:51
Prosecutor General's Office raises criminal case for new strike of Armenia on Ganja city Politics 11:47
Armenian missile strike damages secondary school in Azerbaijani Ganja (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:42
State flag of Azerbaijan raised over border outposts liberated from occupation Politics 11:41
Fraternal Azerbaijan responds to this brutality on battlefield - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 11:40
Uzbekistan, Israel in talks over expanding innovation infrastructure in Uzbekistan ICT 11:35
Measures on eliminating damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces to civilian objects begin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:26
Colonel of Armenian Armed Forces, head of engineering service neutralized Politics 11:13
To be silent on actions of Armenia means to be accomplice of these crimes, says Turkish FM Politics 11:08
Turkmenistan prepares joint action plan with UNESCO for following years Business 11:07
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Ganja: Large number of Armenian forces, equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 11:06
Missiles fired at Mingachevir intercepted by air defense forces - General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Politics 11:02
Response to political leadership of Armenia for terror in Ganja to be harsh - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Politics 11:01
ID card of teenager found among debris of destruction in Azerbaijani Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: Videos staged by Armenians - provocative Society 10:58
Up to 300 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces left their positions without permission Politics 10:52
New list of Armenian Armed Forces' destroyed equipment revealed Politics 10:50
Government Officials are in Ganja Politics 10:48
Search and rescue operation continues in Ganja - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Republic of Azerbaijan Politics 10:46
Armenia once again fired at civilians - MoD Politics 10:44
Foreign Ministry: Armenia not interested in political solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41
No military facilities on territory where missile attack carried out in Ganja - Ministry of Emergencies Politics 10:37
Armenia will answer for its war crimes - Turkish MP Politics 10:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Fuzuli city and several villages of district liberated from occupiers Politics 10:30
Pashinyan repeats Saddam Hussein's actions against civilians, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President Politics 10:24
Criminal case should be opened against Pashinyan for terror in Ganja - MP Politics 10:23
Around 52 civilians wounded, 13 killed in Ganja (UPDATED) Politics 10:20
Armenia's ongoing aggression, brutal attacks on civilians must stop, says Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:19
Volume of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan declines on annualized basis Transport 10:17
Azerbaijan Army managed to move forward in various directions of front line Politics 10:15
Production of kerosene reduces in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:06
Production of commercial gas increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Death toll in Ganja reaches 13 (PHOTO) Politics 09:57
Thailand reports first local coronavirus cases in over a month Other News 09:56
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 09:49
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases Business 09:44
Armenian armed forces deliberately shell residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 09:43
Kazakhstan reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 09:40
Azerbaijan announces indicators for renewable energy Oil&Gas 09:40
Exports of leather goods from Turkey to Italy down Turkey 09:36
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Iran significantly decreased Turkey 09:36
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Georgia increased Turkey 09:32
Germany reduces imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 09:32
Iraq reduces imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 09:31
Gazprombank predicts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan for next year Finance 09:30
Armenia commits war crime despite ceasefire - Turkish presidential spokesman Turkey 09:29
Kapital Bank releases results of financial indicators Finance 09:27
Iran increase of income tax affects businesses Business 09:25
Azerbaijani fund reveals data on guarantee loans issued to entrepreneurs since early 2020 Finance 09:15
Armenian Armed Forces shelling human settlements of Azerbaijan Politics 08:42
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,830 to 348,557 Europe 08:29
Continuous aggression of Armenia, cruel attacks on the civilians must be stopped - MFA Politics 07:41
Four people detained in wake of terrorist attack in France Europe 07:16
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes Politics 06:21
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia must be brought to responsibility Politics 04:56
Hikmat Hajiyev: According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed in Ganja Politics 03:10
Hikmat Hajiyev: Ganja and Mingachevir cities came under missile attacks Politics 02:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Casualties among civilians are reported in Ganja Politics 02:17
Footage of aftermath of shelling in Ganja and Mingachevir published (PHOTO) Politics 02:03
All news