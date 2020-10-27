BP’s net debt falls amid completion of JV with Reliance
Enemy already running away from us we will continue to chase them, because we are right and we are strong - President of Azerbaijan
If ceasefire continues and issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us - President of Azerbaijan
Less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev resigned from all posts, Armenian separatists rose up and demanded that Nagorno-Karabakh be separated from Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
After Bolshevik revolution, there was great danger that Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia - President Aliyev
Ceasefire violations of Armenia must be considered for OSCE MG to yield concrete results - Turkish MFA
Armenia established corridor to bring PKK into Azerbaijan’s occupied territories - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
“Jewish Journal” publishes an article on Armenian protest in Los Angeles equating Israel to Nazi Germany
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan