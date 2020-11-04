Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhancing co-op on renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

An online meeting between representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine was held, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The possibilities of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency were discussed at the meeting.

The event was organized with the aim of exchanging mutual experience and information in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as discussing opportunities for cooperation, the message said.

"The event was attended by employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, headed by Chief of Staff Zaur Mammadov, as well as Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources and the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA). On the part of Ukraine, the meeting was attended by Deputy Head and employees of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine Konstantin Gura," said the message.

“At the beginning of the meeting, Mammadov informed that a large-scale provocation, committed by the Armenian Armed Forces since September 27, led to destruction and fires at civilian facilities, and also threatens the energy infrastructure of Azerbaijan,” the message said.

Konstantin Gura, in turn, expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan.

“Further, in accordance with the agenda of the event, information was provided on the work done and current projects in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan. The State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine provided a presentation covering such aspects as legislative and state policy in the relevant area, main priorities, government support in this area, the trend of growth in the capacity of construction of renewable energy plants, international cooperation in this area and other areas,” the message noted.

