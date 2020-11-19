Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production

Oil&Gas 19 November 2020 11:29 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production
Over 800,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Iran
Over 800,000 people infected with COVID-19 in Iran
Iran to provide more loans to low income families
Iran to provide more loans to low income families
COVID-related restrictions won't be imposed on Tehran production units
COVID-related restrictions won't be imposed on Tehran production units
Latest
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases Business 12:37
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 12:28
Oil prices mixed as surging COVID-19 cases outweigh vaccine optimism Oil&Gas 12:28
Journalists in liberated Fuzuli shown 'Tochka-U' missile wreckage - results of Armenian attacks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:25
World’s historical natural gas gross production Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan has low death rate from coronavirus - chief infectologist Society 12:13
Georgia to start tourism recovery in 2021 Tourism 12:11
World’s proven natural gas reserves in GECF estimates Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan raises lending to industrial, production sectors Finance 11:56
Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia Business 11:54
Implementation of SDGs to help achieve Turkmenistan’s environmental objectives - FAO Business 11:54
Number of farming animals increases in Georgia Business 11:52
Azerbaijani winemakers expanding export geography Business 11:48
Kazakhstan's revenue from transporting passengers by air plummets Business 11:30
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production Oil&Gas 11:29
How gas flaring volume changed in Azerbaijan over last decade? Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey over 10M2020 Turkey 11:26
Italian Chamber of Deputies adopts resolution about trilateral statement on Karabakh Politics 11:25
Georgia sees decrease in number of flights Transport 11:20
COVID-19 to depress world total primary energy demand by 5-6% Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijan shares video from liberated Jidirduzu plain where Armenian PM used to dance Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:05
Turkmen bank provides long-term loan to private sector Finance 11:04
Azerbaijani servicemen share footage from Azykh Cave (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:04
Uzbekistan losing popularity among Turkish job seekers Turkey 10:49
Low gas prices to incentivize demand growth in medium term – Equinor Oil&Gas 10:48
Kazakhstan's fiscal policy to remain accommodative in 2021 to support post-COVID recovery Finance 10:43
Turkmenistan to reconstruct equestrian complex Construction 10:42
State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan signs tender contract worth over million manat Construction 10:40
Iran reveals data on licensing for establishment of enterprises in North Khorasan Province Finance 10:34
Japan Inc to begin experiments issuing digital yen Other News 10:33
Kazakhstan’s agriculture, manufacturing, sectors maintain positive growth despite COVID-19 Business 10:30
Georgia sees increase in milk prices Business 10:23
State Tax Service of Azerbaijan registers company to develop Karabakh oil and gas field Oil&Gas 10:17
Baku Metro CJSC, GSS.AZ LLC sign tender contract Business 10:11
Azerbaijan's 10M2020 import of leather goods from Turkey declines Turkey 10:10
Turkmenistan sends another container cargo to China via Kazakhstan Transport 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.19 Finance 10:01
French MP сalls on colleagues to be careful in their views over Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 10:00
Prices for land plots in Baku surge Business 09:57
Iranian currency rates for November 19 Finance 09:56
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles overhaul Tenders 09:52
Kazakhstan's gold processing company starts operations at one more deposit Business 09:42
Azerbaijan restores electricity supply to liberated Jabrayil, Hadrut (VIDEO) Society 09:41
Iran announces number of enterprises to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Finance 09:32
Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina calls President Aliyev Politics 09:16
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on trade, economic relations Politics 09:12
Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 08:49
Turkey registers over 4,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 360,000 Turkey 08:25
German Development Cooperation has donated new office equipment to the Municipalities of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti Georgia 08:00
Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 123,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:41
Dutch’s Stamicarbon ready to pursue new business opportunities in Turkmenistan Business 07:01
Over 536,000 coronavirus cases registered over day globally - WHO World 06:12
Azerbaijan eyes to boost production of greenhouse gourds before end of 2020 Business 05:01
Canada's COVID-19 cases rise to 310,350 Other News 03:40
France's COVID-19-related deaths and cases decreasing Europe 02:22
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 73 to 8,082 Russia 01:06
Mike Pompeo - Georgia has made progress fighting corruption, developing modern state institutions, and enhancing security Georgia 00:27
ENKA Renewables talks Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project Oil&Gas 18 November 23:56
French fries factory to be built in Zhambyl rgn Kazakhstan 18 November 23:40
Scale of destruction in Fuzuli shows how far Armenia is from civilized world - top official (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 November 23:17
Iran can reach $300b market via EAEU agreement Iran 18 November 23:16
Georgia reports 3,443 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 18 November 22:37
Pandemic leads to uptick in smoking cessation rates in Turkey Turkey 18 November 21:48
Germany hands over to Kyrgyzstan medical equipment for treating COVID-19 patients Kyrgyzstan 18 November 21:31
Iranian President hopes lockdown to lead to refreshment of medical personnel Iran 18 November 21:05
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 18 November 21:01
PM: US, Georgia relations never been more dynamic and will continue to flourish Georgia 18 November 20:55
Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Amir of Qatar Turkmenistan 18 November 20:18
Turkey showcases economic and investment potential of liberated lands of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 18 November 19:58
State Statistics Committee discloses Tashkent's contribution to Uzbekistan's GDP Uzbekistan 18 November 19:49
Azerbaijan's income from sale of pharmaceuticals increases Business 18 November 19:44
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Belarus greatly improve Business 18 November 19:19
Azerbaijan assesses damage caused by Armenians to villages of Barda district Economy 18 November 19:06
Azerbaijan's total 10M2020 cargo traffic shrinks Transport 18 November 18:37
Another anti-smoking regulation in Georgia Business 18 November 18:29
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 21 Oil&Gas 18 November 18:19
Georgia's revenues from tourism decrease Finance 18 November 18:19
IMF expects deficit in GDP to decline in Georgia Business 18 November 18:17
Turkmenistan and Sweden discuss issues of building potential of bilateral co-op Turkmenistan 18 November 18:13
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launch eTIR pilot project in framework of Turkic Council Uzbekistan 18 November 18:12
Metallurgical production in Azerbaijan surges Business 18 November 18:06
Airport facilities to be put into operation in Iran Transport 18 November 18:06
Vısa, Azericard contributing to development of digital emission in Azerbaijan Finance 18 November 17:51
Russia records lowest daily coronavirus case tally since November 11 Russia 18 November 17:50
Georgia sees decrease in auto imports Business 18 November 17:44
Georgian sewing company Chuu plans expansion of its business Business 18 November 17:30
Iran's gas production and export grows in past decade Business 18 November 17:27
Ministry of Construction of Turkmenistan opens tender for specialized school construction Tenders 18 November 17:19
Iran unveils amount of investments to be made in Iran’s South Khorasan Province Finance 18 November 17:10
Many more crimes of Armenia to be revealed - Azerbaijani president's assistant (VIDEO) Politics 18 November 17:08
Red Cross representatives visit Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenia in Kalbajar Politics 18 November 17:04
Artisanal missile launcher found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 November 17:03
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 18 November 16:54
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 18 November 16:53
Pressure on Armenian PM to resign, to increase - Russian political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 November 16:53
Peak oil demand to happen 2-3 years earlier than assumed Oil&Gas 18 November 16:51
Bahrain delegation visits Israel on first Gulf Air flight Arab World 18 November 16:47
Azerbaijan's electricity production through TPPs rises Oil&Gas 18 November 16:45
More jobs to be created in Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Finance 18 November 16:43
Azerbaijan highly appreciates Russia's efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict - MFA Politics 18 November 16:43
All news