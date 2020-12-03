Lari exchange rate and pandemic impact electricity tariffs in Georgia
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Latest
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region
Baku Higher Oil School continues to successfully implement Dual Diploma MBA program of Geneva Business School (PHOTO)