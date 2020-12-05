Plan & Budget Organization reveals volume of oil to be sold by Iran next year

Oil&Gas 5 December 2020 21:25 (UTC+04:00)
Plan & Budget Organization reveals volume of oil to be sold by Iran next year
Students of Azerbaijan British College prepare report of post-occupation state of nature in Azerbaijani Kalbajar region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22:57
UK records another 15,539 coronavirus cases with 397 deaths Europe 22:35
Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality Europe 22:03
Remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 21:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 6 Oil&Gas 21:40
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss 10 November statement for ceasefire in Karabakh Politics 21:40
Children's becoming victims of war crimes is unacceptable - UNICEF Society 21:38
French photographer talks trip to Azerbaijani Kalbajar liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 21:29
Plan & Budget Organization reveals volume of oil to be sold by Iran next year Oil&Gas 21:25
Armenian opposition demand Pashinyan's resignation before December 8 Armenia 20:57
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners and stateless persons Kyrgyzstan 20:33
Rouhani calls for broadening Iran-Thailand ties Politics 20:31
US gov’t donates 26,000 PCR testing kits to Georgia Georgia 20:28
Effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons was proven during Karabakh hostilities - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 20:09
5.3-magnitude quake hits 49 km SW of Gazipasa, Turkey Turkey 19:59
PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse Europe 19:25
Azerbaijan teaches a lesson how Nations are built to fight against enemies Politics 19:07
U.S. sets record of 227,885 COVID-19 cases in one day: Johns Hopkins University US 18:38
Azerbaijan names day of holding military parade on victory in Patriotic War (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:03
Today flags with star and crescent embellishing Karabakh sky - Turkey's president Politics 17:46
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 17:19
BTK railway project plays important role for logistics dev't in Georgia Transport 17:19
Uzbekneftegaz to buy casing pipes via tender Tenders 17:17
Demand for Turkish steel on Iran's construction market down Turkey 17:17
Azerbaijan extends COVID-19-related quarantine in some cities, districts Society 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 recoveries Society 16:28
Largest volume of metallurgical products falls on Uzbekistan’s Navoi region Uzbekistan 15:00
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 50,000 Society 14:53
Value of Iranian mining companies increases Business 14:52
Iran talks expenses on construction in Kohgiluyeh & Boyer-Ahmad Province Business 14:36
Preacher appointed to Khudavang monastery in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Society 14:32
Azerbaijan presents first locally manufactured high-tech prostheses (PHOTO) ICT 14:26
Azerenergy issues time framing to restore power plants in liberated Sugovushan (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 14:22
Georgia reports new record-high 5,450 coronavirus cases Georgia 13:42
Russia, Kazakhstan reach agreements on anti-COVID vaccine production Business 13:42
Volume of trade turnover in Turkmenistan increases Business 13:37
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 5 Uzbekistan 13:33
Armenians destroyed all historical, religious items in churches of Azerbaijan - Albano-Udi Orthodox community Society 13:32
Albanian-Udi Christian Community returns to Khudavang monastery in Kalbajar (VIDEO) Society 13:26
Oil market still to see some bumpy months Oil&Gas 13:17
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial sector increase Construction 13:10
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Turkish-made carpets Turkey 13:10
Iran announces date for launch of Ardabil-Mianeh railway Transport 12:50
Azerbaijan gives martyr status to civilians killed due to Armenia's attacks on peaceful cities Society 12:38
Azerbaijani Bar Association appeals to int'l organizations regarding Armenian aggression Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:36
UK Maritime Trade Operations says aware of attack on vessel off Yemen coast Europe 11:36
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Kermanshah Province soars Business 11:30
Special offer for volunteers! Society 10:56
Iran discloses details of exports from Fars Province Business 10:50
Baku - leading capital of CIS in terms of economic activity index - Gazprombank Finance 10:43
Data of Turkmen transport, communication sector revealed Transport 10:39
Azerbaijani banking sector's overall profit drops Finance 10:31
Turkmenistan exceeds plan for oil and gas condensate production Oil&Gas 10:24
Iranian currency rates for December 5 Finance 10:03
Loan portfolio of trade, services sector in Azerbaijan grows Finance 10:02
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicle maintenance Business 10:01
Foreign investment in Iran increases Business 09:41
GDP growth observed in Turkmenistan Finance 09:37
LNG share in Turkey’s natural gas imports reaches 43% in H1 this year Oil&Gas 08:50
U.S. not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks will continue ICT 08:47
ADB allocates $2.5 mln to support Georgia amid pandemic Finance 08:23
Italy's retail sales climb higher in October, pushed by demand for electronic equipment Economy 08:07
4 regions in coronavirus red zone in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:05
Iran's UNESCO envoy urges condemnation of assassination of Iranian scientist Iran 07:51
France's daily COVID-19 infections continue to fall Europe 07:41
Embassy of Japan in Georgia reveals volume of trade turnover between two countries Business 07:01
Arab League welcomes Kuwait's efforts to "heal Arab rifts" Arab World 06:25
World Bank grants Morocco 400-mln-USD loan Finance 05:47
Azerbaijan slows down imports of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 05:01
Additional costs could add up to 2.8 billion dollars, Tokyo 2020 says Finance 04:12
Trump to withdraw most troops from Somalia as part of global pullback Other News 03:19
UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks Economy 02:28
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest Arab World 01:37
Azerbaijan discloses volume of liabilities in banking sector Finance 00:45
Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers and Baku Olympic Stadium illuminated with Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO) Society 00:42
NY Times publishes article on the fate of Ciraqli village during Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:38
South Africa's second largest crude refinery shutdown after blast Oil&Gas 00:26
1st China-bound freight train departs on 12-day journey from Istanbul Business 4 December 23:30
Chip shortages could slow automotive production, VW and suppliers say Business 4 December 23:05
Russia, India kick off joint naval drills in Indian Ocean Russia 4 December 22:21
NCDC to study COVID-19 reinfection cases Georgia 4 December 21:43
Turkey reports over 32,736 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 4 December 21:21
Azerbaijan unveils funds value received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of December 1 Society 4 December 21:16
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on measure to restore ecosystem of transboundary rivers Kazakhstan 4 December 21:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 4 Society 4 December 21:11
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 4 December 21:06
French activists protest against Amazon's expansion Europe 4 December 20:30
Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation Politics 4 December 19:28
Azerbaijani public reveres memory of martyrs of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Society 4 December 19:23
Electricity Market Concept Design defines gradual retail market opening in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 December 19:13
Import of rice by Azerbaijan up Business 4 December 19:01
Baku Metro opens tender to buy tire connections Tenders 4 December 18:36
French parliament loses ability to be serious partner – Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 4 December 18:20
Investments in Georgian Poti Free Industrial Zone diversified by regional countries Business 4 December 18:13
Iran's next years budget unlikely to improve economy - Head of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission Business 4 December 18:07
Azerbaijan raises value of imports from Lithuania in 10M2020 Business 4 December 17:58
Big foreign IT companies entering Georgia's market ICT 4 December 17:56
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau compensating bankrupted insurer's creditors Finance 4 December 17:56
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 4 December 17:54
