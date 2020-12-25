Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25



Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is good at emphasizing its potential as a gas producer and exporter, the representative of Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) Julian Bowden told Trend.

He added that the main challenge of Turkmenistan’s gas sector is to achieve this potential.

"With the major help of the Chinese, a pipeline system has been created to export gas to China. Arguably, it has been slow to develop its petrochemical sector," he explained.

Bowden also said that Turkmenistan’s markets are very competitive: "If we look at China, for example, China has many gas import options: pipeline gas from Russia: small volumes of pipeline gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."

He also said, that Turkmenistan has vast reserves of gas and done many imaginative and impressive things, such as the pipeline exports to China, the development of petrochemical complexes, and a world-scale gas-to-gasoline plant at Turkmenistan's Ovadandepe town.

As earlier energy security specialist John Roberts told Trend, Gas from Turkmenistan can make a major contribution to global gas demand.

Turkmenistan has enormous proven reserves of gas, not least at Galkynysh, the world’s largest onshore gas field, he said.



