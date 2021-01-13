Georgia defines sectors for subsidizing increased electricity fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government has identified business sectors in the country which will benefit from a state subsidy, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, this subsidy will cover 50 percent of the increased electricity fees that went into effect on January 1.

By the decision of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission, the tariff of electricity for companies increased by 12 tetris (3.65 cents), out of which 6 tetris (1.82 cents) will be covered by the government.

To benefit from the subsidy, businesses must fill in an application from January 13 to January 27.

The subsidy will cover increased electricity fees for the following sectors:

- processing and canning of meat, poultry, fish, crustaceans and mollusks, fruits and vegetables;

- manufacture of condiments and seasonings;

- milk processing and production of dairy products.

The production of the following items will also be subsidized:

- flour-cereal products

- starches, bread, biscuits, and cakes

- pasta, atria, couscous and similar goods

- sugar

- oils and fats, margarine and similar edible fats

- dietary products

- ready-made foods for farm animals

- ready-made foods for pets.

