Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns

Oil&Gas 19 January 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns

Brent crude futures edged up on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will buoy global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns globally could cool fuel consumption, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for March rose 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $54.95 a barrel by 0351 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.19 a barrel, down 17 cents, or 0.3%. There was no settlement on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.

Investors are upbeat about demand in China, the world’s top crude oil importer, after data released on Monday showed its refinery output rose 3% to a new record in 2020. China was also the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday’s data out of China was a positive for oil prices,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney said.

Investors are watching out for U.S. President-elect Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9 trillion aid package.

OANDA’s Asia-Pacific senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said: “Like other asset classes, oil has received a gentle U.S. stimulus tailwind in Asia.”

Oil prices have also been supported by Saudi Arabia’s additional supply cuts in the next two months which are expected to draw down global inventories by 1.1 million barrels per day in the first quarter, ANZ analysts said.

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases globally and renewed lockdowns weighing down fuel demand kept a lid on oil prices.

ANZ analysts flagged concerns about falling fuel sales in India in January from December and rising COVID-19 cases in China and Japan that could dampen oil demand.

“In Europe and the U.S., the slow rollout of vaccines is also raising concerns that a rebound in demand will remain elusive,” the bank said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge
Oil's supply-led rally peters out as virus cases surge
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan's exchange
UAE, Afghanistan buy aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan's exchange
Loading Bars
Latest
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns Oil&Gas 11:00
Uzbekistan eyes increasing competition in automotive industry Transport 10:59
Iranian currency rates for January 19 Finance 10:59
Uzbekistan, World Bank talk socio-economic reforms in 2021 for ensuring macroeconomic stability Uzbekistan 10:59
Baku Trade Port hikes cargo transshipment in 2020 Transport 10:58
Government Clears Largest Fighter Aircraft Procurement for Indian Air Force Other News 10:42
India, Bangladesh are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year: MEA Other News 10:39
Several facilities to be launched in Iran’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 10:38
Covaxin efficacy meets WHO standards, safe to use: Joint Drugs Controller Other News 10:37
Azerbaijan boosts oil, oil products shipment via Dubandi terminal in 2020 Economy 10:36
Indian Government sends aid to flood victims in central Vietnam Other News 10:17
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 19 Uzbekistan 10:15
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 8.5 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 10:14
Startup India International Summit: Narendra Modi listens journey of Nepali businessman Other News 10:10
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electrical equipment via tender Tenders 10:10
2020 export of oil bitumen from Azerbaijan grows tenfold Business 10:09
Azerbaijan records plunge in number of foreign visitors in 2020 Tourism 09:54
Turkmenistan registers Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Turkmenistan 09:54
Geodetic survey of IGB’s 182-km route nearing completion Oil&Gas 09:45
Length of IGB’s welded sections reaches 90 km Oil&Gas 09:42
Production, deliveries of all line pipes for IGB completed Oil&Gas 09:39
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina Other News 09:38
Iran could develop co-op with Finland in various sectors - TPO Business 09:37
Licensing for IGB’s commercial operation nearing final stage Oil&Gas 09:33
Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Russia continued in 2020 - Trade Representative Business 09:16
Vaccine used in Azerbaijan also effective against new COVID-19 strain - TABIB Society 09:10
TABIB discusses side effects of COVID-19 vaccine Society 09:09
Turkey’s top science body provides support for young inventors Turkey 08:59
Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 08:54
Georgian government works on restriction phase-out plan Georgia 08:11
Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 170,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:48
Kazakhstan reports increase in export of crude petroleum oils to Poland Oil&Gas 07:01
EU plans to start spending huge recovery fund in months Europe 06:09
Iran prioritize clearance of strategic goods from Customs Business 05:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 210,000 Other News 04:12
Nigerian troops kill 30 bandits in gunfight World 03:07
France's daily new COVID-19 infections at a more than six-week high Europe 01:57
UK figure of daily new coronavirus cases drops further Europe 01:02
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with delegation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Politics 00:09
Spain eyes to support Georgia to further develop its tourism, infrastructure and energy fields Business 18 January 23:58
Sweden begins to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Europe 18 January 23:51
Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on January 20 World 18 January 23:10
CBI reacts to the German claim about INSTEX Finance 18 January 22:24
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Jan.11 through Jan.15) Finance 18 January 22:24
Trade balance between Azerbaijan and Turkey remains positive in 2020 Business 18 January 22:22
Losses of JSC Georgian Railways increase Transport 18 January 22:21
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Spain despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 18 January 22:20
Georgia makes investments in Kazakhstan's production of ferroalloys Business 18 January 21:57
Georgian FM meets Spanish officials in Madrid Georgia 18 January 21:55
Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19 Europe 18 January 21:17
Crime activity down in Azerbaijan Society 18 January 20:46
Kazakhstan discloses projects approved for financing within 'Almaty business-2025' program Kazakhstan 18 January 20:36
Interior minister discloses number of crimes registered in Azerbaijan in 2020 Society 18 January 20:15
Iran says won't accept new conditions within JCPOA Nuclear Program 18 January 20:04
Azerbaijan names number of servicemen of Internal Troops of Interior Ministry who became martyrs Politics 18 January 19:43
New memorandum between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be discussed Politics 18 January 19:32
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alolar village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 January 19:14
Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18 January 19:13
Gazprom reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Russia Oil&Gas 18 January 18:37
Share of nuts, fruits, citrus peels in Azerbaijan's total export increases Business 18 January 18:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 19 Oil&Gas 18 January 18:27
Azerbaijan starts vaccination against coronavirus (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18 January 18:26
Turkish, Azerbaijani businessmen to carry out joint projects to revive Karabakh Politics 18 January 18:25
Uzbekistan eyes increasing share of national currency in sovereign bonds Finance 18 January 18:22
Roadmap for co-op on Lapis-Lazuli project signed Transport 18 January 18:13
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to improve banking infrastructure in regions during 2021 Finance 18 January 18:12
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer becomes largest importer in Russia Business 18 January 18:02
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 18 January 17:59
Georgia, Turkey discuss bilateral strategic partnership Business 18 January 17:57
Cargo turnover in Georgian ports decreases Transport 18 January 17:55
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:55
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories forms new economic reality Business 18 January 17:54
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 18 January 17:54
Volume of lending for Azerbaijani industrial and manufacturing sector increases Finance 18 January 17:45
Railroad infrastructure investment projects may be implemented between Turkmenistan, Spain Business 18 January 17:29
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:21
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:21
Property appropriated by Georgian MFOs as payment of debts on loans down Finance 18 January 17:21
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 18 January 17:16
Uzbekistan discloses number of enterprises created in healthcare sector in 2020 Uzbekistan 18 January 17:16
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of remittances up Finance 18 January 17:08
Uzbekistan plans to create wholesale electricity and gas market Oil&Gas 18 January 17:05
Azerbaijan to be one of first countries to see COVID-19 pandemic's end - agency's chairman (PHOTO) Society 18 January 17:03
Preparatory work under completion in Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO) Society 18 January 17:03
Significant number of currency exchange offices closes in Georgia Finance 18 January 17:02
2021 begins with victories, says President of Azerbaijan Politics 18 January 17:00
Azerbaijan's export of beverages nearly halves Business 18 January 16:59
CISCO eyes to apply smart lighting model in Baku ICT 18 January 16:59
Let no-one think that they may have special privileges - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18 January 16:57
War is over, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict consigned to history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18 January 16:57
Everything in liberated lands must be done in planned manner - President Aliyev Politics 18 January 16:57
Main export-import data between Turkmenistan, Spain published Business 18 January 16:56
Amount of money saved in biotech field in Iran revealed Finance 18 January 16:49
Air Arabia airline company returning to Georgian market Transport 18 January 16:48
Restoration of the Karabakh region is high on my agenda - President of Azerbaijan Politics 18 January 16:43
Industry, agriculture, non-oil sector, export opportunities, reduction of dependence on imports – all these factors created new reality today - President Aliyev Politics 18 January 16:41
Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO) Society 18 January 16:40
Number of insignia awarded to Azerbaijan's transport workers in 2020 revealed Economy 18 January 16:39
Kazakhstan decreases export of crude petroleum oils to Romania Oil&Gas 18 January 16:38
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 billion investment in Indian solar power Europe 18 January 16:30
All news