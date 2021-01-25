Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to EU countries
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO)
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO)
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev
Operation in Dashalti in 1992 went down in history as Azerbaijan's most unsuccessful military operation